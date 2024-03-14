EARNINGS RELEASE
Index
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
11
CAPITAL MARKET
12
OUR BUSINESS PLATFORMS
12
SUSTAINABILITY - ESG (ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE)
17
ATTACHMENTS
19
GLOSSARY
26
4Q23 Results
Message from Management
2023 was marked by the successful execution of Company's assets recycling, resulting in a significant reduction in financial leverage. Assets sales totaled R$ 1.4 billion, leading to a 68.2% reduction in net debt (vs 2022) and a net profit of R$ 305.2 million.
In the quarter, we completed the sale of 100% of the following buildings: Centro Empresarial Botafogo (CEB), Morumbi Office Tower (MOT), Corporate Plaza and Alameda Santos 2477, totaling 58.875 thousand sq.m of GLA, for R$ 865.0 million. The cap rate was 7.4%, considering the rental revenue from the current contracts, and a real IRR after-taxes of 27.3% per year. In the Best Center unit, we executed the sale of another street store leased to Lojas Pernambucanas in Coxim/MS, for R$ 2.7 million. In total, 12 street stores were sold in 2023, totaling R$ 119.4 million and an average cap rate of 7.2%. Additionally, we completed the sale of two land plots for R$ 6.7 million. In total, four land plots were divested during the year totaling R$ 9.3 million.
As a result of the assets recycling, the net debt of the Company reduced from R$ 1,736.7 million to R$ 552.5 million. The Company's leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt over portfolio value, reduced from 31.5% to 13.9%, 17.5 p.p. lower compared to Dec/22.
Combating vacancy was also a priority in 2023. During the year we celebrated leasing contracts that totaled 37.2 thousand sq.m of GLA, of which 9.1 thousand sq.m in the 4Q23. The portfolio ended the year with a physical vacancy rate of 23.4%, 5.2 p.p. above 4Q22, explained by the sale of assets that were largely occupied.
Total EBITDA reached R$ 604.3 million in 2023, growing 175.7% when compared to 2022. Recurring EBITDA was R$ 164.9 million in the year.
In Office, we signed 17 new contracts in our Flex Office offer, expanding in 50.3% the GLA (vs 2022), reaching a total of 13.2 thousand sq.m, demonstrating our distinctive offer aimed at meeting customer's demand for furnished corporate spaces with services. In total, new leasing contracts reached 24.9 thousand sq.m of GLA in the year, of which 6.8 thousand sq.m in the 4Q23.
In the Best Center, we ended the year with 8.0% vacancy rate, a 0.5 p.p. reduction compared to 4Q22. Same Store Sales (SSS) from our strip malls grew 5.1% in 4Q23, when compared with the same quarter of the previous year. We have a portfolio of mature strip malls that have proven to be resilient across different market cycles.
In the SC Living, the year was marked by a strong demand for rental apartments and rental price increase above inflation. The GO850 building, located in Vila Olimpia, ended the year with 72.5% occupancy rate against 32.9% in Dec/22. Additionally, we are continuing our plan to convert office-to-residential buildings in downtown Rio de Janeiro, having already selected three buildings with potential for this use.
At the end of 2023, we received the resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Rolando Mifano, after 12 years as Chairman and 12 years as CEO of the Company. Subsequently as part of a natural transition process and succession plan, it was appointed Mr. Felipe de Faria Góes as Chaiman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Gustavo Machado Mascarenhas as CEO and IR Director.
Our priorities for 2024 are client retention and vacancy reduction, selective recycling of mature assets and new models and structures that enable a smaller discount against NAV.
3
4Q23 Results
Gross revenue totaled R$ 1.4 billion and Net Income reached R$ 305.2 million
Net Debt reduction of 68.2%
São Paulo, March 13th, 2024 - São Carlos Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ("São Carlos" or "Company") announces today its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23). In order to preserve comparability, the Company presents an analysis of the recurring results of its leasing activity to exclude the impacts of non- recurring events (more details in the 'Adjustments to the Income Statement' section).
- Gross revenues from leases reached R$ 65.7 million in 4Q23
- Recurring EBITDA achieved R$ 32.9 million, with a margin of 54.4% in 4Q23
- Net Income was R$ 305.2 million in the year
- New leases totaled 37.2 thousand sq.m in 2023, of which 9.1 thousand sq.m in 4Q23
- Flex Office reached a total of 13.2 thousand sq.m of leased GLA (+50.3% vs 4Q22)
- Sales of assets totaled R$ 874.4 million in 4Q23
- Net debt reduction from R$ 1,736.7 million to R$ 552.5 million in Dec/23
- Dividends payment proposal of R$ 100.0 million, a 32.8% payout, subject to Annual Shareholders Meeting approval
- NAV (Net Asset Value) reached R$ 3.4 billion, with NAV per share of R$ 59.8
Key Indicators
Gross Revenues from leases (R$ million)
NOI Margin
4Q23
4Q22
∆ %
65.7 86.6 -24.1%
81.6%
91.9% -10.3 p.p.
2023
266.1
84.4%
2022
297.4
88.2%
∆ %
-10.5%
-3.8 p.p.
Revenues from Sales Properties R$ (R$ million)
760.3
89.6
749.0%
1,196.3
98.1
1119.9%
EBITDA (R$ million)
335.8
78.5
327.9%
604.3
219.2
175.7%
EBITDA Margin
42.6%
45.2%
-2.6 p.p.
43.2%
56.9%
-13.8 p.p.
Recurring EBITDA (R$ million)
32.9
67.0
-50.8%
164.9
206.8
-20.3%
EBITDA Recurring Margin
54.4%
79.9%
-25.5 p.p.
65.2%
72.1%
-6.9 p.p.
FFO (R$ million)
268.7
11.7
2198.9%
358.4
(11.0)
-3370.0%
FFO Margin
34.1%
6.7%
27.4 p.p.
25.6%
-2.8%
28.4 p.p.
Recurring FFO (R$ million)
(7.9)
11.8
-166.9%
(46.5)
(11.3)
310.7%
FFO Recurring Margin
-13.1%
14.1%
-27.1 p.p.
-18.4%
-3.9%
-14.4 p.p.
Net Income (Loss) (R$ million)
254.8
(11.2)
2171.7%
305.2
(80.2)
280.4%
Recurring Net Income Margin
32.4%
-6.5%
38.8 p.p.
21.8%
-20.8%
42.6 p.p.
Recurring Net Income (Loss) (R$ million)
(21.7)
(3.1)
593.4%
(99.6)
(72.6)
37.2%
Net Margin
-35.9%
-3.7%
-32.2 p.p.
-39.4%
-25.3%
-14.1 p.p.
NAV (R$ billion)
3.4
3.8
-9.8%
NAV per share (R$)
59.8
66.5
-10.1%
Portfolio value (R$ billion)
3.9
5.5
-28.4%
GLA (thousand sq.m.)
397
500
-20.6%
4
4Q23 Results
Portfolio Highlights
Asset recycling has always been an important part of the Company's business model. The liquidity and attractiveness of our assets are reflected in recently concluded transactions, with property sales values in line with NAV (Net Asset Value).
In 2023, sales of assets reached R$ 1.4 billion, 8.2% below NAV with a cap rate of 7.1%.
Asset
Name
Cornélio Procópio - PR
Jardim Europa - SP
Segment
Street Store Office
GLA (sq.m)
1,251
9,001
Date
jan/23
feb/23
Desinvestment
Cap rate
Amount R$
NAV
(MM)
6.9%
5.1
5.7
6.0%
150.0
143.1
Upside
-10.5% 4.8%
Chácara Santo Antônio 1 - SP
Strip Mall
438
feb/23
5.4%
2.4
1.1
118.2%
Leblon Green* - RJ
Office
3,084
mar/23
-
91.0
83.8
8.6%
Campo Grande - MS
Street Store
2,001
mar/23
7.1%
8.1
9.1
-11.0%
TOTAL - 1Q23
15,775
6.1%
256.6
242.8
5.7%
João Brícola - SP
Office
12,106
apr/23
-
71.5
81.2
-11.9%
Rondonópolis - MT
Street Store
1,667
apr/23
7.2%
5.9
8.4
-29.8%
Cascavel - PR
Street Store
3,307
mar/23
6.3%
13.1
12.4
5.6%
Guarulhos - SP
Street Store
1,599
Gonzaga - SP
Street Store
1,141
jun/23
7.6%
51.0
50.1
1.8%
Bebedouro - SP
Street Store
1,362
Araraquara - SP
Street Store
2,162
Ubatuba - SP
Street Store
2,086
jun/23
4.6%
13.4
13.6
-1.5%
Bauru (Jd Cruzeiro do Sul) - SP
Landbank
-
jun/23
-
1.6
2.2
-27.3%
Itaim Center - SP
Office
6,524
jun/23
6.8%
90.0
87.7
2.6%
Chácara Santo Antonio 2 - SP
Strip Mall
555
jun/23
6.6%
3.8
4.2
-9.5%
TOTAL - 2Q23
32,509
6.8%
250.3
259.8
-3.7%
São José dos Pinhais - PR
Street Store
2,936
jul/23
7.1%
17.0
14.9
14.1%
Presidente Prudente - SP
Street Store
496
sep/23
8.1%
3.1
3.4
-8.6%
Bauru - Vila Souto - SP
Landbank
-
sep/23
-
1.0
1.7
-39.4%
TOTAL - 3Q23
3,432
7.3%
21.1
19.9
5.8%
Centro Empresarial Botafogo - SP
Office
23,440
dec/23
Morumbi Office Tower - SP
Office
18,479
dec/23
7.4%
865.0
993.5
-12.9%
Corporate Plaza -SP
Office
10,489
dec/23
Alameda Santos 2.477 - SP
Office
6,468
dec/23
São Carlos Miguel Petroni - SP
Landbank
-
dec/23
-
4.4
5.0
-13.2%
Coxim - SP
Street Store
716
dec/23
9.3%
2.7
3.7
-26.4%
Itapetininga - VI Popular - SP
Landbank
-
dec/23
-
2.4
2.8
-17.2%
TOTAL - 4Q23
59,591
7.4%
874.4
1,005.1
-13.0%
Office
89,590
1,267.5
Street Store
20,724
119.4
Landbank
0
9.3
Strip Mall
993
6.2
TOTAL - 2023
111,307
7.1%
1,402.4
1,527.6
-8.2%
1 Purchase and sale agreement with preconditions.
5
4Q23 Results
Transactions completed in the fourth quarter - total of R$ 874.4 million
In December of 2023, São Carlos completed the sale of 100% of the following buildings: Centro Empresarial Botafogo (CEB), Morumbi Office Tower (MOT), Corporate Plaza and Alameda Santos 2477, totaling 58.875 thousand sq.m of GLA, for R$ 865.0 million. The sale cap rate was 7.4%, considering the rental revenue from the current contracts, and real IRR after-taxes was 27.3% per year.
Also in December, Best Center completed the sale of the street store located in Coxim - MS with 716 sq.m of GLA for R$ 2.7 million and a cap rate de 9.3%. The transaction value was 26.4% below NAV. Additionally, as part of the Company's assets divestment strategy, two Best Center land plot were sold. The first located in Itapetininga (SP) for R$ 2.4 million and the second in São Carlos (SP) for R$ 4.4 million.
Transactions occurred in the 1st quarter of 2024 (Subsequent Events)
In January of 2024 São Carlos completed the sale of Edifício Vista Olímpica, for R$ 46.0 million, 100% paid in the act of signing. The transaction value was 0.2% above NAV. The property is an office building located in the Avenue Presidente Vargas, 62 - RJ with 6.401 thousand sq.m of GLA and was 100% vacant. Besides that, Best Center completed the sale of the street store leased to Lojas Pernambucanas and located in Trindade (SP) with a GLA of 2.336 sq.m for the value of R$ 17.3 million and a cap rate of 7.1%. The transaction value was 4.0% above NAV.
6
4Q23 Results
Gross Revenue
The Consolidated Gross Revenue with leases and services totaled R$ 67.0 million in 4Q23, a reduction of 24.9% when compared to the same period one year ago, impacted by assets sales in the last 12 months.
Gross Revenues - R$ million
Office
4Q23
4Q22
∆ %
47.4
66.5
-28.7%
2023
192.2
2022
217.7
∆ %
-11.7%
Best Center
16.3
19.0
-14.1%
66.7
75.8
-12.0%
SC Living
2.0
1.1
83.7%
7.2
3.9
84.8%
Gross Revenues from Leases
65.7
86.6
-24.1%
266.1
297.4
-10.5%
Services
1.2
2.6
-52.3%
5.1
7.6
-33.1%
Consolidated Gross Revenues
67.0
89.2
-24.9%
271.2
305.0
-11.1%
NOI - Net Operating Income
The Consolidated NOI with leases reached R$ 53.7 million in 4Q23 with a margin of 81.6%, impacted by assets sales in the last 12 months.
NOI - R$ million
Office
Margin NOI
4Q23
4Q22
∆ %
37.4 61.2 -38.9%
78.8%
91.9%
-13.1 p.p.
2023
158.7
82.6%
2022
189.0
86.8%
∆ %
-16.1%
-4.3 p.p.
Best Center
14.8
17.9
-17.2%
60.5
71.3
-15.2%
Margin NOI
90.9%
94.3%
-3.3 p.p.
90.6%
94.1%
-3.5 p.p.
SC Living
1.5
0.6
159.3%
5.3
1.9
181.9%
Margin NOI
73.0%
51.7%
21.3 p.p.
74.5%
48.8%
25.6 p.p.
NOI Consolidate
53.7
79.6
-32.6%
224.5
262.3
-14.4%
Margin NOI
81.6%
91.9%
-10.3 p.p.
84.4%
88.2%
-3.8 p.p.
Portfolio Vacancy
The portfolio's physical and financial vacancy rates ended 4Q23 at 23.4% and 23.5% respectively. The increase in vacancy, when compared to 4Q22, is impacted mainly from the sale of mature assets that had high occupancy rates.
In the quarter, new contracts totaled 9.1 thousand sq.m and net absorption was 7.1 thousand sq.m. The Company's vacancy rate remains below the averages of the markets in which we operate in (SP e RJ).
19.8%
23.9%
22.8%
22.6%
22.9%
21.7%
22.9%
23.5%
23.4%
18.2%
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
Financial Vacancy
Physical Vacancy
Note: not considering properties in retrofit, in use conversion processes and commercial spaces for sale.
7
4Q23 Results
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses reached R$ 27.0 million in 4Q23, a 56.7% increase when compared to the same quarter one year before, impacted by the operating expenses provision from assets sold and provision related to the achievement of Company's annual goals, resulting from higher volume of assets sales during the year.
SG&A - R$ million
Office
% Net Revenue
Best Center
% Net Revenue
SC Living
% Net Revenue
4Q23
4Q22
∆ %
2023
2022
∆ %
(19.6)
(12.0)
62.9%
(62.3)
(60.2)
3.5%
45.2%
18.5%
26.7 p.p.
-34.0%
28.4%
-62.3 p.p.
(6.2)
(4.4)
41.2%
(21.7)
(17.0)
27.3%
40.0%
24.5%
15.6 p.p.
-34.4%
23.9%
-58.3 p.p.
(1.3)
(0.9)
49.2%
(4.4)
(3.9)
11.9%
70.0%
86.5%
-16.4 p.p.
-67.2%
110.9%
-178.0 p.p.
Consolidated SG&A expenses
(27.0)
(17.3)
56.7%
(88.4)
(81.2)
8.9%
% Net Revenue
44.7%
20.6%
24.1 p.p.
-34.9%
28.3%
-63.2 p.p.
EBITDA
The Recurring EBITDA reached R$ 32.9 million in 4Q23. In 2023, the Total Consolidated EBITDA (including assets sales) totaled R$ 604.3 million, 175.7% higher than 2022.
EBITDA - R$ million
4Q23
4Q22
∆ %
2023
2022
∆ %
Office
23.1
53.3
-56.7%
121.3
152.9
-20.7%
EBITDA Margin
53.4%
82.1%
-28.7 p.p.
66.1%
72.0%
-5.9 p.p.
Best Center
9.2
13.5
-31.8%
41.4
54.3
-23.7%
EBITDA Margin
59.7%
75.5%
-15.9 p.p.
65.7%
76.3%
-10.7 p.p.
SC Living
0.6
0.2
236.4%
2.2
(0.3)
-779.3%
EBITDA Margin
34.6%
18.9%
15.6 p.p.
34.1%
-9.3%
43.4 p.p.
Consolidated Recurring EBITDA
32.9
67.0
-50.8%
164.9
206.8
-20.3%
Recurring EBITDA Margin
54.4%
79.9%
-25.5 p.p.
65.2%
72.1%
-6.9 p.p.
Total EBITDA
335.8
78.5
327.9%
604.3
219.2
175.7%
EBITDA Margin
42.6%
45.2%
-2.6 p.p.
43.2%
56.9%
-13.8 p.p.
Financial Result
The quarter's financial result reached R$ -36.7 million, 31.0% less than 4Q22, due to a lower net debt of the period.
Financial Result - R$ million
Office
4Q23
(29.1)
4Q22
(40.6)
∆ %
-28.2%
2023
(157.0)
2022
(151.0)
-
%
3.9%
Best Center
(5.1)
(9.8)
-47.5%
(27.7)
(42.2)
-34.4%
SC Living
(2.4)
(2.8)
-13.2%
(10.5)
(10.7)
-2.4%
Financial result
(36.7)
(53.1)
-31.0%
(195.1)
(204.0)
-4.3%
8
4Q23 Results
FFO
The Recurring FFO reached R$ -7.9 million in the quarter. Now the FFO including assets sales was R$ 268.7 million in 4Q23, (with 34.1% margin) and R$ 358.4 million in 2023, impacted positively by portfolio assets recycling done during the year.
FFO - R$ million
Office
FFO Margin
4Q23
(10.1)
-23.3%
4Q22
∆ %
8.9 -213.6%
13.7%
-37.0 p.p.
2023
(51.7)
-28.2%
2022
(14.6)
-6.9%
∆ %
254.1%
-21.3 p.p.
Best Center
3.1
4.3
-26.7%
9.8
9.5
3.7%
FFO Margin
20.3%
23.9%
-3.6 p.p.
15.6%
13.3%
2.3 p.p.
SC Living
(1.0)
(1.3)
-28.2%
(4.6)
(6.2)
-26.2%
FFO Margin
-51.6%
-132.5%
80.8 p.p.
-70.0%
-175.1%
105.1 p.p.
Consolidated Recurring FFO
(7.9)
11.8
-166.9%
(46.5)
(11.3)
310.7%
Recurring FFO Margin
-13.1%
14.1%
-27.1 p.p.
-18.4%
-3.9%
-14.4 p.p.
Consolidated FFO
268.7
11.7
2198.9%
358.4
(11.0)
3170.0%
FFO Margin
34.1%
6.7%
27.4 p.p.
25.6%
-2.8%
28.4 p.p.
Net Income/Loss
The Recurring Net Loss was R$ 21.5 million in the quarter. The Net Income including assets sales was R$ 254.8 million in 4Q23 and R$ 305.2 million in 2023.
Net Income - R$ million
Office
Margin
4Q23
(18.6)
-42.9%
4Q22
(1.6)
-2.5%
∆ %
1065.8%
-40.5 p.p.
2023
(87.1)
-47.5%
2022
(58.0)
-27.3%
∆ %
50.1%
-20.2 p.p.
Best Center
(1.3)
0.6
-324.8%
(4.8)
(5.7)
-14.6%
Margin
-8.3%
3.2%
-11.5 p.p.
-7.7%
-8.0%
0.3 p.p.
SC Living
(1.7)
(2.1)
-21.0%
(7.4)
(8.9)
-16.8%
Margin
-90.6%
-211.2%
120.6 p.p.
-113.9%
-252.9%
139.0 p.p.
Recurring Net Income (Loss)
(21.5)
(3.1)
586.1%
(99.4)
(72.6)
36.8%
Recurring Net Margin
-35.6%
-3.7%
-31.8 p.p.
-39.3%
-25.3%
-14.0 p.p.
Net Income (Loss)
254.8
(11.2)
2171.7%
305.2
(80.2)
280.4%
Net Margin
32.5%
-6.5%
39.0 p.p.
21.8%
-20.8%
42.7 p.p.
On March 13, 2024, as disclosed in a Material Fact, the Board of Directors approved the proposal for the allocation of the net profit for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023. This proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on April 26, 2024. The proposed distribution is R$100,000,000.00 (one hundred million reais) as dividends, representing 32.8% of the net profit, an amount that exceeds the mandatory minimum dividend.
9
4Q23 Results
Asset Management
São Carlos portfolio ended the year valued at R$ 3.9 billion, against R$ 5.5 billion in 4Q22. The reduction is explained by the volume of properties sold in the last 12 months.
Property Profile
Qtt.
Own GLA (sq.m)
%
Market Value
(R$
thousand)
%
Triple A
Class A
Office
Strip Malls
Street Stores
Landbank
1
47,002
11.8%
919,600
23.5%
19
210,886
53.1%
1,929,100
49.3%
20
257,887
64.9%
2,848,700
72.8%
45
98,441
24.8%
727,310
18.6%
21
36,793
9.3%
237,010
6.1%
4
-
0.0%
20,222
0.5%
Best Center
70
135,234
34.0%
984,542
25.2%
SC Living
1
4,077
1.0%
80,280
2.1%
Total
91
397,198
100.0%
3,913,522 100.0%
The properties are recorded in the financial statements at depreciated cost and their book value at the end of 4Q23 was R$ 2.1 billion.
In December of 2023, we acknowledged the impairment of R$ 12.8 million, of which R$ 11.0 million from Office and R$ 1.8 million from Best Center.
Investments
In the quarter, CAPEX totaled R$ 8.4 million, directed towards Office and Best Center. In the year was invested R$ 46.3 million, directed mainly to Paulista Office Park, Flex Office and Best Center.
R$ million
Office
4Q23
3.4
4Q22
∆ %
15.3 -77.6%
2023
29.5
2022
∆ %
97.6 -69.8%
Best Center
4.9
3.4
43.5%
14.7
12.3
19.6%
SC Living
0.1
0.9
-85.6%
2.1
7.7
-72.1%
Consolidated Investments
8.4
19.6
-56.9%
46.3
98.0
-52.7%
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The NAV for the period reached R$ 3.4 billion and the NAV per share was R$ 59.8.
NAV - R$ million
4Q23
Portfolio Value¹
3,966.9
Net Debt
(552.5)
4Q22
5,520.1
(1,736.7)
∆ %
-28.1%
-68.2%
NAV
3,414.4
3,783.4
-9.8%
Outstanding shares (net of treasury) - million
57.1
56.9
0.4%
NAV (R$/share)
59.8
66.5
-10.1%
1Note: Consider 100% of the net debt and the asset value of GO850 building. Portfolio value according to assessment conducted by international firms.
10
