Message from Management

2023 was marked by the successful execution of Company's assets recycling, resulting in a significant reduction in financial leverage. Assets sales totaled R$ 1.4 billion, leading to a 68.2% reduction in net debt (vs 2022) and a net profit of R$ 305.2 million.

In the quarter, we completed the sale of 100% of the following buildings: Centro Empresarial Botafogo (CEB), Morumbi Office Tower (MOT), Corporate Plaza and Alameda Santos 2477, totaling 58.875 thousand sq.m of GLA, for R$ 865.0 million. The cap rate was 7.4%, considering the rental revenue from the current contracts, and a real IRR after-taxes of 27.3% per year. In the Best Center unit, we executed the sale of another street store leased to Lojas Pernambucanas in Coxim/MS, for R$ 2.7 million. In total, 12 street stores were sold in 2023, totaling R$ 119.4 million and an average cap rate of 7.2%. Additionally, we completed the sale of two land plots for R$ 6.7 million. In total, four land plots were divested during the year totaling R$ 9.3 million.

As a result of the assets recycling, the net debt of the Company reduced from R$ 1,736.7 million to R$ 552.5 million. The Company's leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt over portfolio value, reduced from 31.5% to 13.9%, 17.5 p.p. lower compared to Dec/22.

Combating vacancy was also a priority in 2023. During the year we celebrated leasing contracts that totaled 37.2 thousand sq.m of GLA, of which 9.1 thousand sq.m in the 4Q23. The portfolio ended the year with a physical vacancy rate of 23.4%, 5.2 p.p. above 4Q22, explained by the sale of assets that were largely occupied.

Total EBITDA reached R$ 604.3 million in 2023, growing 175.7% when compared to 2022. Recurring EBITDA was R$ 164.9 million in the year.

In Office, we signed 17 new contracts in our Flex Office offer, expanding in 50.3% the GLA (vs 2022), reaching a total of 13.2 thousand sq.m, demonstrating our distinctive offer aimed at meeting customer's demand for furnished corporate spaces with services. In total, new leasing contracts reached 24.9 thousand sq.m of GLA in the year, of which 6.8 thousand sq.m in the 4Q23.

In the Best Center, we ended the year with 8.0% vacancy rate, a 0.5 p.p. reduction compared to 4Q22. Same Store Sales (SSS) from our strip malls grew 5.1% in 4Q23, when compared with the same quarter of the previous year. We have a portfolio of mature strip malls that have proven to be resilient across different market cycles.

In the SC Living, the year was marked by a strong demand for rental apartments and rental price increase above inflation. The GO850 building, located in Vila Olimpia, ended the year with 72.5% occupancy rate against 32.9% in Dec/22. Additionally, we are continuing our plan to convert office-to-residential buildings in downtown Rio de Janeiro, having already selected three buildings with potential for this use.

At the end of 2023, we received the resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Rolando Mifano, after 12 years as Chairman and 12 years as CEO of the Company. Subsequently as part of a natural transition process and succession plan, it was appointed Mr. Felipe de Faria Góes as Chaiman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Gustavo Machado Mascarenhas as CEO and IR Director.

Our priorities for 2024 are client retention and vacancy reduction, selective recycling of mature assets and new models and structures that enable a smaller discount against NAV.

3