DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Parent company and consolidated financial statements
at March 31, 2024
and independent auditor's report
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Independent auditor's report
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders
São Martinho S.A.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of São Martinho S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of São Martinho S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company and of the Company and its subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation).
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Matters
Why it is a
Key Audit
Matter
How the matter was addressed
PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda., Rua Paschoal Bardaro, 1075, 15oandar, Salas 151 e 152, Subcondomínio Avenue Le Monde, Jardim Botânico, Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brasil, 14021-655
T: 4004-8000, www.pwc.com.br
DPT:TRABALHOS DIVERSOSSMSA324.IMC.DOCX
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
São Martinho S.A.
Why it is a Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in the audit
Tax incentive program (Note 22.5)
The Company is the beneficiary of State Value Added Tax - ICMS tax incentives, granted by the State of Goiás under the "Goiás Industrial Development Program - Produzir", and of other ICMS benefits enjoyed by its industrial units. These tax benefits, pursuant to Complementary Law No160/2017, Law No12,973/2014 and a ruling of the Superior Court of Justice
(STJ Theme 1,182), are exempt from income tax and social contribution (IRPJ and CSLL).
On December 31, 2023, based on the ruling in STJ Topic 1,182 and the advice of legal counsel, management reduced the IRPJ and CSLL tax burden for the year by R$ 86,926 thousand and made an appropriation to a tax incentive reserve of R$ 255,665 thousand (primarily for the tax benefit from deferral of ICMS on anhydrous fuel ethanol ("EAC") output operations).
Considering the relevant judgment made by the executive board related to the STJ
decision (Theme 1,182) on ICMS deferrals, uncertainties on the calculation of IRPJ and CSL, as well as, the magnitude and
complexity of determining the values involved, we treated this as an area of focus in our audit work..
Our audit procedures included, among others:
- Understanding the internal controls over the recording and measurement of the amounts, and compliance with legislation.
- Assessing, with the assistance of our tax specialists, (i) the Company's supporting documentation regarding its compliance with the appropriate tax legislation governing tax incentives; (ii) the process and criteria for calculating the amounts for exemption from IRPJ and CSLL; (iii) the lower court decisions in favor of the exemptions; and, (iv) the legal opinions and receiving subsequent updates from the management as to its assessment of existing tax uncertainties.
- Assessing the adequacy of the disclosures made in the Company's individual Parent Company and Consolidated financial statements.
Our audit procedures indicated the judgments and criteria applied by management to be reasonable and disclosures consistent with underlying information obtained during
our audit.
Fair value of biological assets (Note 7)
The Company's biological assets (sugarcane) are measured at fair value less costs to sell, calculated by discounting the projected cash flows from the future harvest, since there is no active market for these assets.
As disclosed in Note 7 to the financial statements, the fair value measurement of these biological assets is determined using valuation techniques because of the inexistence of an observable and liquid market (treated as Level 3 assets for valuation purposes). The assumptions include internal and external inputs, mainly for expected productivity, Total Sugar Recoverable (ATR), projected average prices and cash flow discount rates.
We treated this as a key audit matter because of the subjective nature of certain assumptions that
Our procedures included, among others, understanding the internal controls for measuring the biological asset, as well as analyzing the model used to estimate the fair value of biological asset, net of selling expenses.
We tested the consistency of the information and main assumptions used to project the cash flows by comparing them with the Company's information and internal data and to public and/or market restricted information, as well as the calculation methodologies used by management.
We compared the data to that used in management's key indicators for monitoring external data appropriate to the Company's core industry. We compared the data from these assessments to the related disclosures, including
3
DPT:TRABALHOS DIVERSOSSMSA324.IMC.DOCX
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
São Martinho S.A.
Why it is a Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in the audit
require management to exercise its judgment which may significantly affect the determination of the fair value of biological assets and, consequently, the balance sheet and the statement of income of the Parent company and Consolidated.
the description of the main factors in the determination of and changes in the fair value less costs to sell of biological assets.
Our audit procedures indicated the judgments applied and assumptions used by management to be reasonable, and the disclosures consistent with underlying information obtained during our audit.
Other matters
Statements of Value Added
The parent company and consolidated Statements of Value Added for the year ended March 31, 2024, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's executive board and presented as supplementary information for IFRS Accounting Standards purposes, were submitted to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Company's financial statements. For the purposes of forming our opinion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - "Statement of Value Added". In our opinion, these Statements of Value Added have been properly prepared in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement, and are consistent with the parent company and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.
Other information accompanying the parent company and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report
The Company's executive board is responsible for the other information that comprises the Management Report.
Our opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon.
In connection with the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of executive board and those charged with governance for the parent company and consolidated financial statements
Executive board is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation), and for such internal control as executive board determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
4
DPT:TRABALHOS DIVERSOSSMSA324.IMC.DOCX
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
São Martinho S.A.
In preparing the parent company and consolidated financial statements, executive board is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless executive board either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control of the Company and its subsidiaries.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by executive board.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of executive board's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the parent company and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its subsidiaries, as a whole, to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether these financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
5
DPT:TRABALHOS DIVERSOSSMSA324.IMC.DOCX
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
São Martinho S.A.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats to our independence or safeguards applied.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Ribeirão Preto, June 17, 2024
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC 2SP027654/F-4
Maurício Cardoso de Moraes
Contador CRC 1PR035795/O-1 "T" SP
6
DPT:TRABALHOS DIVERSOSSMSA324.IMC.DOCX
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Contents
Balance sheet………………………………………………………………………………………..2
Statement of income……………………………………………………………………………….3
Statement of comprehensive income
5
Statement of changes in equity
6
Statement of cash flows
7
Statement of value added………………………………………………………………………...8
1.
Operations
8
2.
Summary of material accounting policies
9
3.
Significant accounting estimates and judgments
14
4.
Cash and cash equivalents and financial investments
15
5.
Trade receivables
16
6.
Inventories and advances to suppliers
17
7.
Biological assets
17
8.
Taxes recoverable
19
9.
Related parties
20
10.
Investments
22
11.
Property, plant and equipment
23
12.
Intangible assets
26
13.
Right-of-use assets, and lease and agricultural partnerships payable
28
14.
Borrowings
31
15.
Trade payables
33
16.
Obligations and rights with Copersucar
33
17.
Acquisition and disposal of ownership interest - payables and receivables
36
18.
Equity
36
19.
Profit sharing
40
20.
Income tax and social contribution
41
21.
Commitments
43
22
Provision for contingencies
44
23
Risk management and derivative financial instruments
48
24
Classification and fair value of financial instruments
56
25
Fair value
57
26
Segment information (Consolidated)
58
27
Revenue
60
28
Costs and expenses by nature
62
29
Other income, net
62
30
Finance income (costs)
63
31
Earnings per share
63
32
Insurance coverage
64
33
Subsequent event
64
1
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
Balance sheet
March 31, 2024 and 2023
All amounts in thousands of reais
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
2
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
Statement of income
Years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
All amounts in thousands of reais (other than earnings per share)
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese
Parent company
Consolidated
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rev enue
27
6,756,027
6,494,335
6,891,738
6,627,566
Cost of goods sold
28
(5,334,452)
(4,689,845)
(5,216,291)
(4,589,655)
Gross profit
1,421,575
1,804,490
1,675,447
2,037,911
Operating income (expenses)
Selling expenses
28
(243,005)
(209,680)
(255,455)
(221,597)
General and administrative expenses
28
(326,074)
(250,241)
(343,266)
(264,367)
Equity in the results of investees
10
234,069
206,044
8,318
5,033
Other revenue, net
29
1,446,346
517,710
1,446,441
519,569
1,111,336
263,833
856,038
38,638
Operating profit
2,532,911
2,068,323
2,531,485
2,076,549
Finance income (costs)
30
Finance income
308,723
287,753
333,691
314,882
Finance costs
(935,202)
(895,891)
(939,183)
(898,220)
Monetary and foreign exchange variations, net
(93,894)
(174,942)
(93,894)
(174,942)
Derivatives
(45,478)
(124,657)
(45,478)
(124,657)
(765,851)
(907,737)
(744,864)
(882,937)
Profit before income tax and social
contribution
1,767,060
1,160,586
1,786,621
1,193,612
Income tax and social contribution
20(c)
Current
(494,679)
(240,691)
(514,421)
(273,804)
Deferred
203,898
95,849
204,079
95,936
Profit for the year
1,476,279
1,015,744
1,476,279
1,015,744
Basic and diluted earnings per share - R$
31
4.2622
2.9325
4.2622
2.9325
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043
Statement of comprehensive income
Years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
All amounts in thousands of reais
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Parent company and Consolidated
2024
2023
Profit for the year
1,476,279
1,015,744
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in the year:
Changes in fair value
(36,315)
(38,879)
Commodity derivatives - Futures, options and forward contracts
Foreign exchange derivatives - Options / NDF
94,651
58,616
Foreign exchange differences on borrowings (Trade Finance)
108,118
89,269
166,454
109,006
Recognition in operating income
81,715
8,519
Commodity derivatives - Futures, options and forward contracts
Foreign exchange derivatives - Options / NDF
(173,514)
(175,492)
Foreign exchange differences on borrowings (Trade Finance)
19,957
5,322
(71,842)
(161,651)
Write-off due to ineffectiveness
128
(676)
Commodity derivatives - Futures, options and forward contracts
Foreign exchange derivatives - Options / NDF
1,974
8,620
2,102
7,944
Total changes in the year
Commodity derivatives - Futures, options and forward contracts
45,528
(31,036)
Foreign exchange derivatives - Options / NDF
(76,889)
(108,256)
Foreign exchange differences on borrowings (Trade Finance)
128,075
94,591
Deferred taxes on the items above
(32,883)
15,198
63,831
(29,503)
Comprehensive income for the year
1,540,110
986,241
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
São Martinho SA published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 00:46:04 UTC.