DocuSign Envelope ID: ADABFE30-2682-4285-923D-63143DEC2043

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Independent auditor's report

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

São Martinho S.A.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of São Martinho S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of São Martinho S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company and of the Company and its subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)) (currently described as "IFRS Accounting Standards" by the IFRS Foundation).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.