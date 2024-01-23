in € millions, unless otherwise stated; based on SAP group results from continuing operations

SAP exceeds non-IFRS operating profit and cash flow outlook for FY 2023

Cloud revenue up 20% and up 23% at constant currencies for FY 2023, underpinned by 25% cloud revenue growth at constant currencies in the fourth quarter

Current cloud backlog of €13.7 billion, up 25% and up 27% at constant currencies

IFRS cloud gross profit up 23%, non-IFRS cloud gross profit up 23% and up 27% at constant currencies in FY 2023

IFRS operating profit down 5%, non-IFRS operating profit up 9% and up 13% at constant currencies in FY 2023

2024 outlook anticipates accelerating cloud revenue growth

Planned transformation program including restructuring in 2024 reflects focus on scalability of operations and Business AI

2025 non-IFRS operating profit and free cash flow ambition updated to reflect updated non-IFRS definition as well as approximately half a billion Euro of incremental efficiency gains from the program

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Christian Klein, CEO: "SAP has delivered: We met or exceeded our outlook for 2023 in all key metrics. Based on a stellar order entry, our current cloud backlog expanded by 27% - an all-time high. We are confident about the company's prospects in 2024. From this position of strength, SAP is opening the next chapter: with the planned transformation program, we are intensifying the shift of investments to strategic growth areas, above all Business AI. Going forward, this will empower us to keep leading with innovation while increasing the scalability of the operating model."

Dominik Asam, CFO: "2023 was a year of inflection. We kept our promise and achieved double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth despite an adverse macro environment. In 2024, we will focus on putting the right gradient of earnings growth in place to deliver on our raised ambition for 2025 and sustain growth and financial performance beyond."

All figures in this statement are based on SAP group results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Financial Performance

Group results at a glance – Fourth quarter 2023



IFRS

Non-IFRS1 € million, unless otherwise stated Q4 2023 Q4 2022 ∆ in %

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 ∆ in % ∆ in %

const.

curr. Cloud revenue 3,699 3,078 20

3,699 3,078 20 25 Thereof SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue 1,028 662 55

1,028 662 55 61 Software licenses 841 907 –7

841 907 –7 –6 Software support 2,846 2,993 –5

2,846 2,993 –5 –1 Software licenses and support revenue 3,687 3,900 –5

3,687 3,900 –5 –2 Cloud and software revenue 7,386 6,978 6

7,386 6,978 6 10 Total revenue 8,468 8,064 5

8,468 8,064 5 9 Share of more predictable revenue (in %) 77 75 2pp

77 75 2pp

Operating profit (loss) 1,900 2,002 –5

2,510 2,560 –2 2 Profit (loss) after tax from continuing operations 1,165 600 94

1,626 1,008 61

Profit (loss) after tax² 1,165 326 >100

1,626 1,023 59

Earnings per share - Basic (in €) from continuing operations 1.02 0.63 60

1.41 0.98 44

Earnings per share - Diluted (in €) from continuing operations 1.01 0.63 59









Earnings per share - Basic (in €)² 1.02 0.46 >100

1.41 1.00 41

Earnings per share - Diluted (in €)² 1.01 0.46 >100









Net cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations 1,909 2,022 –6









Free cash flow







1,660 1,726 –4

Number of employees (FTE, December 31) 107,602 106,312 1













1 For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. 2 From continuing and discontinued operations

Group results at a glance – Full year 2023



IFRS

Non-IFRS1 € million, unless otherwise stated Q1–Q4 2023 Q1–Q4 2022 ∆ in %

Q1–Q4 2023 Q1–Q4 2022 ∆ in % ∆ in %

const.

curr. Cloud revenue 13,664 11,426 20

13,664 11,426 20 23 Thereof SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue 3,495 2,088 67

3,495 2,088 67 72 Software licenses 1,767 2,056 –14

1,767 2,056 –14 –12 Software support 11,497 11,909 –3

11,497 11,909 –3 –1 Software licenses and support revenue 13,264 13,965 –5

13,264 13,965 –5 –3 Cloud and software revenue 26,928 25,391 6

26,928 25,391 6 9 Total revenue 31,207 29,520 6

31,207 29,520 6 9 Share of more predictable revenue (in %) 81 79 2pp

81 79 2pp

Operating profit (loss) 5,785 6,090 –5

8,721 7,989 9 13 Profit (loss) after tax from continuing operations 3,564 3,068 16

5,815 4,517 29

Profit (loss) after tax2 5,928 1,708 >100

7,960 4,545 75

Earnings per share - Basic (in €) from continuing operations 3.08 2.80 10

5.01 4.03 24

Earnings per share - Diluted (in €) from continuing operations 3.05 2.79 9









Earnings per share - Basic (in €)2 5.23 1.95 >100

7.02 4.08 72

Earnings per share - Diluted (in €)2 5.17 1.94 >100









Net cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations 6,193 5,675 9









Free cash flow







5,083 4,388 16

Number of employees (FTE, December 31) 107,602 106,312 1













1 For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. 2 From continuing and discontinued operations

Financial Highlights1

Fourth Quarter 2023

In the fourth quarter, SAP's cloud momentum further accelerated with sequential growth rate increases in both current cloud backlog and cloud revenue. Current cloud backlog was up 25% to €13.75 billion and up 27% at constant currencies, its fastest pace on record. SAP S/4HANA current cloud backlog was up 58% to €5.05 billion and up 61% at constant currencies. Cloud revenue was up 20% to €3.70 billion and up 25% at constant currencies, mainly driven by the growth of SAP's combined SaaS and PaaS portfolio, which was up 22% and up 28% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue was up 55% to €1.03 billion and up 61% at constant currencies.

Supported by a particularly solid performance in Europe, software licenses revenue decreased by only 7% to €841 million and was down 6% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 6% to €7.39 billion and up 10% at constant currencies. Services revenue was flat at €1.08 billion and up 4% at constant currencies. Total revenue was up 5% to €8.47 billion and up 9% at constant currencies.

The share of more predictable revenue increased by 2 percentage points to 77% in the fourth quarter.

Cloud gross profit was up 25% (IFRS) to €2.66 billion, up 24% to €2.69 billion (non-IFRS), and up 30% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud gross profit growth was supported by a strong increase in cloud gross margins.

IFRS operating profit decreased 5% to €1.90 billion. Non-IFRS operating profit was down 2% to €2.51 billion and was up 2% at constant currencies. Fourth quarter operating profit was negatively affected by the accelerated amortization of capitalized sales commissions related to the on-premise business as well as higher bonus accruals related to the strong financial performance. In addition, prior year fourth quarter IFRS operating profit included a disposal gain of €175 million which resulted in a non-IFRS operating profit of €109 million related to the sale of the SAP Litmos business.

IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 60% to €1.02. Non-IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 44% to €1.41. The effective tax rate was 33.8% (IFRS) and 31.4% (non-IFRS). The year-over-year decrease in effective tax rate mainly resulted from changes in tax-exempt income, predominantly related to Sapphire Ventures, which were partly offset by changes in valuation allowances on deferred taxes and withholding taxes.

Full Year 2023

SAP performed against its financial outlook as follows (continuing operations2):



Actual 2022 2023 Outlook

(as of April 21) Revised 2023 Outlook

(as of October 18) Actual 2023 Cloud revenue (at constant currencies) €11.43 billion €14.00 – 14.40 billion €14.00 – 14.20 billion €14.06 billion Cloud and software revenue (at constant currencies) €25.39 billion €26.90 – 27.40 billion €27.00 – 27.40 billion €27.65 billion Operating profit (non-IFRS, at constant currencies) €7.99 billion €8.60 – 8.90 billion €8.65 – 8.95 billion €9.05 billion Share of more predictable revenue 79 % approx. 82% approx. 82% 81 % Free cash flow €4.4 billion approx. 4.9 billion approx. €4.9 billion €5.08 billion Effective tax rate (IFRS) 32.0 % 28.0% – 32.0% 28.0% – 32.0% 32.6 % Effective tax rate (non-IFRS) 29.6 % 26.0% - 28.0% 26.0% - 28.0% 29.3 %

As of December 31, total cloud backlog – which is defined as the contractually committed cloud revenue we expect to recognize in future periods – was up 37% to €44 billion and up 39% at constant currencies.

For the full year, cloud revenue was up 20% to €13.66 billion and up 23% at constant currencies, mainly driven by strong double-digit growth across the SaaS and PaaS portfolio, which was up 23% and up 26% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA Cloud revenue was up 67% to €3.49 billion and up 72% at constant currencies.

Software licenses revenue was down 14% to €1.77 billion and down 12% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 6% to €26.93 billion and up 9% at constant currencies. Services revenue was up 4% to €4.28 billion and up 6% at constant currencies. Total revenue was up 6% to €31.21 billion and up 9% at constant currencies.

The share of more predictable revenue increased by 2 percentage points year over year to 81% for the full year 2023.

Cloud gross profit was up 23% (IFRS) to €9.78 billion, up 23% to €9.91 billion (non-IFRS), and up 27% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). IFRS Cloud gross margin was up 2.2 percentage points to 71.6%, non-IFRS cloud gross margin up 2.2 percentage points to 72.6% and up 2.4 percentage points at constant currencies.

IFRS operating profit was down 5% to €5.79 billion and IFRS operating margin decreased by 2.1 percentage points to 18.5%. Non-IFRS operating profit increased 9% to €8.72 billion and increased 13% at constant currencies, non-IFRS operating margin increased by 0.9 percentage points to 27.9% and was up 1.2 percentage points to 28.2% at constant currencies.

IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 10% to €3.08 and non-IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 24% to €5.01. The effective tax rate was 32.6% (IFRS) and 29.3% (non-IFRS), which is above the outlook of 28.0% to 32.0% (IFRS) and 26.0% to 28.0% (non-IFRS). The increase mainly resulted from changes in valuation allowances on deferred taxes.

Free cash flow for the full year was up 16% to €5.08 billion, exceeding the revised outlook of approximately €4.9 billion. While higher payouts for taxes and restructuring weighed on free cash flow, the positive development was driven by SAP's profitability and improvements in working capital and interest payments. In addition, lower payouts for share-based compensation, capex, and leasing supported the positive development. At year end, net liquidity was €3.52 billion.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 16, SAP announced a new share repurchase program with an aggregate volume of up to €5 billion and a term until December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2023, SAP had repurchased 7,563,796 shares at an average price of €125.49 resulting in payouts of approximately €949 million under the program.

Non-Financial Performance 2023

Customer net promoter score (NPS) increased 2 points year over year to 9 in 2023 within the outlook range.

SAP's employee engagement index remains stable at 80% meeting the upper end of the target range and demonstrating continued high level of engagement. SAP's retention rate was 96.4%, in 2023. The proportion of women in management increased to 29.7%. In the fourth quarter, the Company also reached 35.2% of women in the workforce.

Net carbon emissions were 0kt in 2023, meaning the Company is carbon neutral in its own operations.

Business Highlights

In the fourth quarter, customers around the globe continued to choose "RISE with SAP" to drive their end-to-end business transformations. These customers included: Amer Sports, AusNet, Boots, Christchurch City Council, Coles Group, Covestro, Daikin Industries, Daimler Truck, Deutsche Telekom, EMS, Harrods, Hilti, IBM, KONE, Kyndryl, Landis+Gyr, Marathon Petroleum, Marks and Spencer, Messe Frankfurt, Munich Airport, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA, Nestlé, OXG Glasfaser, SLB, Smyths Toys Superstores, Vodafone Group, and Wärtsilä Corporation.

AES Indiana, Allianz, ARAG, DAK-Gesundheit, Tropicana Brands Group, and Zurich Insurance Company went live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the fourth quarter.

Lowe Enterprises, Mangopay, Merida & Centurion Germany, Okuma Europe, Serrala Group, and Solidia Technologies chose "GROW with SAP", an offering helping midsize customers adopt cloud ERP with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

Key customer wins across SAP's solution portfolio included: Ahold Delhaize, Airservices Australia, Beiersdorf, Bosideng, Delivery Hero, Douglas, DZ BANK, Ericsson, MATSUMOTO PRECISION, Mercedes-Benz Group, NEOM, Robert Bosch, TechnipFMC, TE Connectivity, Volkswagen, and Wipro.

Axpo Holding, Campari Group, and Roca Sanitario, went live on SAP solutions.

In the fourth quarter, SAP's cloud revenue performance was particularly strong in APJ and EMEA and solid in the Americas region. Brazil, Germany, France, India, and South Korea had outstanding cloud revenue growth while Japan and Saudi Arabia showed exceptional strength.

For the full year, Germany, Brazil and India all had outstanding performances in cloud revenue while France, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Mexico, Chile and Switzerland were particularly strong.

On October 25, SAP announced, that Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading global medical technology company, had selected the RISE with SAP solution to support the company's digital transformation journey.

On November 2, SAP announced at the SAP TechEd event, a comprehensive series of generative AI capabilities and advancements aimed at empowering developers of all skill levels to supercharge their businesses in the age of AI.

On November 8, SAP announced, that it had completed the acquisition of LeanIX.

On November 21, SAP and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team announced a multiyear partnership to join forces to drive efficiency on and off the racetrack.

On November 22, SAP announced that the Hilti Group, a global leader providing innovative hardware, software and services to the construction industry, is using the Circelligence solution to increase the circularity of its resources.

On December 13, SAP announced that it deepened its partnership with IBM on AI and Quantum. IBM also selected RISE with SAP across the enterprise, broadening its global reach, and continued to embrace the cloud through the use of SAP Fieldglass and SAP Learning Hub.

On January 9, 2024, SAP announced changes to its Executive Board to build on the company's success to enable customers to benefit from the cloud in the era of AI. Starting April 1, 2024, a new Board area will be created to accelerate cloud growth and adoption. This Board area, led by Thomas Saueressig, will be focused on ensuring customers' ability to embrace continuous innovation in the cloud. At the same time, Muhammad Alam will join the Executive Board, succeeding Thomas Saueressig and assuming responsibility for SAP's product engineering.

On January 17, SAP was named one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world, joining the Corporate Knights Global 100 once again.

Segment Results at a Glance

SAP's reportable segment showed the following performance:

Applications, Technology & Services1 Q4 2023 € million, unless otherwise stated (Non-IFRS) Actual Currency ∆ in % ∆ in % Constant Currency Cloud revenue – SaaS2 2,601 20 25 Cloud revenue – PaaS3 620 42 46 Cloud revenue – IaaS4 184 –10 –7 Cloud revenue 3,405 21 26 Cloud gross profit – SaaS2 1,836 24 31 Cloud gross profit – PaaS3 533 49 53 Cloud gross profit – IaaS4 51 –33 –43 Cloud gross profit 2,420 27 32 Segment revenue 8,168 5 9 Segment profit (loss) 2,686 –2 2 Segment margin (in %) 32.9 –2.2pp –2.2pp



1 Segment information for comparative prior periods were restated to conform with the new segment composition. 2 Software as a service: SaaS comprises all other offerings which are not shown as PaaS and IaaS. 3 Platform as a service: PaaS primarily includes SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Signavio. 4 Infrastructure as a service: A major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud

In the fourth quarter, segment revenue in AT&S was up 5% to €8.17 billion and up 9% at constant currencies, primarily due to strong cloud revenue growth, which was supported by SAP S/4HANA as well as Business Technology Platform. Operating Expenses of the segment increased by 8% and by 13% at constant currencies, resulting in a segment margin of 32.9% at actual and constant currencies. This implies a decrease of 2.2 percentage points and 2.2 percentage points at constant currencies compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Cloud Performance



Q4 2023

Q1–Q4 2023 € millions, unless otherwise stated (non-IFRS) Actual Currency ∆ in % ∆ in %

Constant

Currency

Actual Currency ∆ in % ∆ in %

Constant

Currency Current Cloud Backlog













Total 13,745 25 27

13,745 25 27 Thereof SAP S/4HANA 5,046 58 61

5,046 58 61 Cloud Revenue













SaaS1 2,894 19 24

10,734 19 23 PaaS2 620 42 46

2,182 42 46 IaaS3 184 –10 –7

748 –18 –16 Total 3,699 20 25

13,664 20 23 Thereof SAP S/4HANA 1,028 55 61

3,495 67 72 Cloud Gross Profit













SaaS1 2,109 22 29

7,809 21 25 PaaS2 533 49 53

1,849 49 53 IaaS3 51 –33 –43

257 –20 –22 Total 2,693 24 30

9,915 23 27 Cloud Gross Margin (in %)













SaaS1 (in %) 72.9 1.9pp 2.4pp

72.7 0.7pp 1.0pp PaaS2 (in %) 85.8 4.1pp 3.8pp

84.8 3.9pp 3.9pp IaaS3 (in %) 27.9 –9.7pp –14.4pp

34.3 –0.9pp –2.6pp Total 72.8 2.5pp 2.7pp

72.6 2.2pp 2.4pp



1 Software as a service: SaaS comprises all other offerings which are not shown as PaaS and IaaS. 2 Platform as a service: PaaS primarily includes SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP LeanIX and SAP Signavio. 3 Infrastructure as a service: A major portion of IaaS comes from SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

Business Outlook

SAP's business outlook, which includes the financial outlook 2024 as well as the financial ambition 2025, is based on SAP's updated non-IFRS definition of profit measures which, beginning in 2024, include share-based compensation expenses and exclude gains and losses from equity securities, net.

Furthermore, the 2024 outlook and 2025 ambition for free cash flow assume all payouts associated with the planned restructuring program will be completed in 2024.

Financial Outlook 2024

For 2024, SAP expects:

€17.0 – 17.3 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2023: €13.66 billion), up 24% to 27% at constant currencies.

€29.0 – 29.5 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2023: €26.93 billion), up 8% to 10% at constant currencies.

€7.6 – 7.9 billion non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies (2023: €6.51 billion based on updated non-IFRS operating profit definition), up 17% to 21% at constant currencies.

Free cash flow of approximately €3.5 billion (2023: €5.08 billion). This includes a preliminary €2 billion estimate for payouts associated with the program, a €0.2 billion impact from a settlement earlier this year of pre-existing regulatory compliance matters accrued in 2023, as well as a €0.2 billion adverse impact due to the discontinuation of the SAP-triggered financing program.

An effective tax rate (non-IFRS) of approximately 32% (2023: 30.3% based on updated tax rate definition (non-IFRS))3.

While SAP's 2024 financial outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year. See the table below.

Currency Impact Assuming December 2023 Rates Apply for 2024

In percentage points Q1 2024 FY 2024 Cloud revenue growth –2.5pp to –0.5pp –2.0pp to 0.0pp Cloud and software revenue growth –2.0pp to 0.0pp –1.5pp to +0.5pp Operating profit growth (non-IFRS) –3.0pp to –1.0pp –2.0pp to 0.0pp

Non-Financial Outlook 2024

In 2024, SAP now expects:

A customer net promoter score of 9 to 13.

The employee engagement index in the range of 76% to 80%.

To steadily decrease carbon emissions across the relevant value chain, in line with our target of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030.

To steadily increase the number of women in executive roles in line with our end of year 2027 target to archive 25%. At the end of 2023 SAP reached 22.2%.

Ambition 2025

SAP is updating its financial ambition 2025. The update reflects the strong performance in the fourth quarter 2023, the updated non-IFRS definition of profit measures, as well as the anticipated benefits from the 2024 transformation program.

The update of the non-IFRS operating profit ambition includes a reduction by approximately €2 billion due to the inclusion of share-based compensation expenses under the updated non-IFRS definition, as well as an increase of approximately €0.5 billion due to anticipated incremental efficiency gains from the transformation program.

By 2025, SAP now expects:

Non-IFRS cloud gross profit of approximately €16.2 billion, now including share-based compensation expenses of approximately €0.1 billion (previously: approximately €16.3 billion, excluding share-based compensation expenses).

Non-IFRS operating profit of approximately €10.0 billion, now including share-based compensation expenses of approximately €2 billion (previously: approximately €11.5 billion, excluding share-based compensation expenses).

Free cash flow of approximately €8.0 billion (previously: approximately €7.5 billion).

SAP continues to expect:

Cloud revenue of more than €21.5 billion.

Total revenue of more than €37.5 billion.

A share of more predictable revenue of approximately 86%.

The 2025 ambition is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 USD per EUR.

In addition to our targets of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions across the value chain by 2030 and reaching 25% women in executive roles by the end of 2027, SAP continues to aim for:

Steadily increasing the employee engagement index.

Steadily increasing the customer net promoter score.

2024 Transformation Program: Focus on scalability of operations and key strategic growth areas

In 2024, SAP will further increase its focus on key strategic growth areas, in particular Business AI. It also intends to transform its operational setup to capture organizational synergies, AI-driven efficiencies and to prepare the company for highly scalable future revenue growth.

To this end, and to ensure that SAP's skill set and resources continue to meet future business needs, SAP plans to execute a company-wide restructuring program in 2024. The majority of the approximately 8,000 affected positions is expected to be covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures. Reflecting re-investments into strategic growth areas, SAP expects to exit 2024 at a headcount similar to current levels.

Restructuring expenses are preliminarily projected at around €2 billion, the vast majority of which is expected to be recognized in the first half of 2024, impacting IFRS operating profit. Excluding restructuring expenses, the program is expected to provide only a minor cost benefit in 2024. Expected cost savings and re-investments are fully reflected in SAP's 2024 outlook and the updated 2025 non-IFRS operating profit- and free cash flow ambition.

Additional Information

This press release and all information therein is preliminary and unaudited. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. The full Q4 and FY 2023 Quarterly Statement can be downloaded from: https://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2023-q4-statement.

SAP Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on May 15, 2024, as a physical event in the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. The whole event will be webcast on the Company's website and online voting options will be available. Further details will be published at https://www.sap.com/agm in early April.

SAP Performance Measures

For more information about our key growth metrics and performance measures, their calculation, their usefulness, and their limitations, please refer to the following document on our Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/performance-measures

Webcast

SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call on Wednesday, January 24th at 07:00 AM (CET) / 06:00 AM (GMT) / 1:00 AM (EST) / Tuesday, January 23rd 10:00 PM (PST), followed by a press conference at 10:00 AM (CET) / 9:00 AM (GMT) / 4:00 AM (Eastern) / 1:00 AM (PST). Both conferences will be webcast on the Company's website at https://www.sap.com/investor and will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the fourth quarter results can be found at https://www.sap.com/investor.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products: Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24 United States Only: +1 (800) 872-1SAP (+1-800-872-1727)

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notice

1 The Q4 and full year 2023 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 31 of this document.

2 Full-year 2023 outlook updated for continuing operations as of April 21, 2023, to reflect the Qualtrics divestiture as reported in Q1 2023 quarterly statement.

3 The effective tax rate (non-IFRS) is a non-IFRS financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We do not provide an outlook for the effective tax rate (IFRS) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of gains and losses associated with equity investments, which are reconciling items between the two effective tax rates (non-IFRS and IFRS). These items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts but could have a significant impact on our future effective tax rate (IFRS).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-announces-q4-and-fy-2023-results-302042571.html

SOURCE SAP SE