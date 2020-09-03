SAP : Supervisory Board Appoints Sabine Bendiek as New Executive Board Member to Lead Human Resources and Operations

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Microsoft Germany Management Board Chairwoman Sabine Bendiek has been appointed to join the SAP Executive Board as chief people officer and labor director in early 2021.

In this role, Bendiek will lead the Human Resources organization and people strategy for SAP. This includes attracting the best talent in the industry, providing a growth and learning environment for employees, and ensuring a consistent leadership culture to enable inclusion, accountability and agility.

"In Sabine Bendiek, we have found an exceptional executive who not only can drive a business-centric Human Resources function as the heart of our ongoing transformation, but also has deep operational experience," said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "On behalf of the SAP Supervisory Board I welcome Sabine and wish her a very successful and smooth start to her SAP career."

To quickly adapt to changing needs of customers and allow for future growth, an organization's people and processes must work together seamlessly. Tapping into her broad business perspective, Bendiek will assume additional responsibility as chief operating officer in mid-2021, becoming SAP's first chief people and operating officer.

"A successful digital transformation extends far beyond technology and processes, it is a business-wide culture change that starts and ends with people," said Christian Klein, chief executive officer, chief operating officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Sabine's track record leading transformations at various companies, combined with her passion for people and leadership, makes her a natural choice to lead the complementary pillars of people and processes that are key to driving SAP's ongoing success."

At Microsoft Germany, Bendiek oversaw an increase in cloud growth of 50 percent in 2020. She also drove the move of the business to the cloud, which significantly contributed to Microsoft's strong position in Germany and the enterprise's overall transformation. Prior to Microsoft, she held various roles at industry-leading companies including Nixdorf, Siemens Nixdorf, McKinsey, Earlybird Venture Capital, Dell and EMC. Bendiek is a member of the supervisory board at Schaeffler.

Bendiek said, "SAP is recognized throughout the industry as a growth company and its people are crucial to its ongoing success. In any successful organization, business growth and the people strategy must work hand in hand. I thank the SAP Supervisory Board and Executive Board for putting their full trust in me to lead the people and operations functions that are the heart of SAP's ongoing transformation."

Bendiek, 54, has a graduate degree in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a business administration degree from University of Mannheim.

She will be based in Walldorf and has been appointed to the Executive Board for a three-year term.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As the market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-supervisory-board-appoints-sabine-bendiek-as-new-executive-board-member-to-lead-human-resources-and-operations-301123752.html

SOURCE SAP SE