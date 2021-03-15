SAP : openSAP Celebrates 5 Million Course Enrollments, Continues to Provide Learners with Innovative Learning Resources

WALLDORF, Germany, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a milestone of five million course enrollments on its openSAP platform – a free online platform that offers innovative, expert-led massive open online courses (MOOCs) with accompanying microlearning and podcasts across a range of topics for learners of all abilities.

openSAP was established in 2013 to provide individuals with essential knowledge and the opportunity to acquire the skills necessary to navigate the SAP® software landscape, all with the flexibility to learn from anywhere at any time. Leveraging tried and trusted learning concepts, the online platform integrates features such as gamification and discussion forums to allow learners to interact with experts and peers in a way that is impactful and enjoyable. Hosted and run by the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI), SAP can look back on many years of close collaboration and successful codevelopment with the institute led by Director and CEO Prof. Dr. Christoph Meinel.

"In today's digitally-driven age, it's important to create a learning environment that is accessible for all," said Professor Hasso Plattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "With the COVID-19 pandemic upending all facets of life and forcing many to move to a remote working and learning environment, it has become more important than ever to lower the barriers to essential knowledge to provide learners with the right tools and resources to continue to achieve and further their skills. It is tremendous to see what we have achieved so far with openSAP, and we are excited to continue to be part of our customers' learning journeys as we work to meet their evolving needs."

The online learning platform has recently seen accelerated growth, with the number of course enrollments doubling over the last three years. Enrollments in approximately 250 different courses average out to 20,000 enrollments per course, totaling 1.2 million learners across the board. While the platform continues to provide new courses on the latest topics and innovations, such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Business Technology Platform, intelligent integration, digital transformation and machine learning, older courses are still relevant and consistently attract new enrollments.

"With the tremendous need for reskilling through our current period of digital transformation, SAP continues to invest in lowering learning barriers through free offerings like openSAP," said Maxwell Wessel, EVP and Chief Learning Officer, SAP. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone in our ecosystem – customers, partners, developers and employees – all have the right skills to thrive in a digital world and are equipped with the knowledge they need to prepare for the future."

The award-winning platform has garnered great recognition and learner satisfaction over the years:

Ninety-eight percent are very satisfied with the learning experience openSAP provides.

Ninety-five percent say that the skills taught will help them in their future work.

Ninety-nine percent plan to take additional courses on the openSAP platform in the future.

To celebrate this achievement, SAP is offering its course SAP's Integrated Intelligent Suite on the openSAP platform for an additional five months (until the end of July) to provide more learners with the opportunity to acquire essential knowledge and earn a record of achievement.

Today, SAP's learning portfolio consists of various offerings to support continuous learning, performance and validation for everyone within the SAP ecosystem. As the learning environment continues to evolve, the portfolio will be enhanced and expanded by additional freely accessible offerings to meet learners' changing needs.

