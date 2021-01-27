SAP : to Acquire Business Process Intelligence Company Signavio

WALLDORF, Germany, and BERLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Signavio GmbH today announced that SAP has entered into an agreement to acquire Signavio, a leader in the enterprise business process intelligence and process management space. Combining Signavio with the Business Process Intelligence unit of SAP will strengthen SAP's capacity to help companies quickly understand, improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

"In today's dynamic world, companies of all sizes need the ability to rapidly adapt their business processes to fast-changing market conditions," said Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "I cannot overstress the importance for companies to be able to design, benchmark, improve and transform business processes across the enterprise to support new capabilities and business models. The combination of business process intelligence from SAP and Signavio creates a leading end-to-end business process transformation suite to help our customers achieve the requirements needed to gain a competitive edge. SAP and Signavio are a great cultural fit and share the same values, and we are excited about joining forces with them to deliver on our Intelligent Enterprise strategy."

Business Process Intelligence is a key part of SAP's new offering, the RISE with SAP package. The offering helps companies perform a holistic business transformation that makes them resilient, agile and intelligent. It includes support for an accelerated move of core ERP processes to the cloud.

Signavio's integrated cloud-native process management suite perfectly complements existing business process intelligence software from SAP. With the addition of Signavio, SAP can now provide a holistic suite of flexible process transformation solutions for customers to transform their business processes end to end. That includes business process design, benchmarking, gap analysis, improvement and process change management. The suite will also allow customers to monitor the long-run success of these process changes.

"Signavio's capabilities in making business processes intelligent are highly complementary with our own," said Rouven Morato, General Manager, Business Process Intelligence, SAP. "While we are providing insights using our deep understanding of business processes running in our applications and based on that can provide unmatched benchmarking capabilities, Signavio's approach to transformation is process model–centric. Signavio's process modeling and management functionalities, and its process governance and collaboration solution, are among the market leaders in the industry and are the missing component for providing our customers an end-to-end process transformation suite."

The combination of SAP and Signavio will bring together standardized process KPIs, broad benchmarking data, process mining, user behavior mining and customer experience analysis to give customers a 360-degree view of every business process. It will also provide tools to fully understand and transform the processes.

"By joining SAP, we tap into the broadest business application software portfolio in the market, running the processes of the world," said Dr. Gero Decker, Co-founder and CEO, Signavio. "Considering the positioning of SAP, its geographical coverage and financial muscle, SAP is the biggest and best platform to bring process intelligence to every organization. For us, it's a massive jump start and a major opportunity to help SAP become a key player in the business process management and intelligence space."

SAP and Signavio agreed not to disclose the purchase price or other financial details of this transaction.

About Signavio

Over one million users in more than 2,000 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables midsize and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over two million processes across the globe. The company is backed by Apax Digital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) and Summit Partners. For more information, visit www.signavio.com.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com .

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

