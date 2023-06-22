EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-halbjahresbericht.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-half-year-report.pdf
22.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1663261 22.06.2023 CET/CEST