22.06.2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST

SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023

Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-halbjahresbericht.pdf



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023

Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-half-year-report.pdf



