SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.06.2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST
SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-halbjahresbericht.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 20, 2023
Address: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2023/sap-2023-half-year-report.pdf

Language:English
Company:SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet:www.sap.com

 
