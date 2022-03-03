Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Xetra -  03/22 11:44:38 am
99.22 EUR   -1.65%
07:01aSAP : Compensation Report 2021
PU
07:01aSAP : Integrated Report 2021
PU
06:31aAI AT SAP : The Path to the Intelligent Enterprise
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accenture to suspend business in Russia

03/03/2022 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 3 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture Plc said on Thursday it is discontinuing business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it will be extending support to its staff in Russia, where it has nearly 2,300 employees. It does not have operations in Ukraine.

The firm's move comes as other IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.

Companies from industries ranging from retail to automobiles including Netflix Inc, clothing brand H&M and Mercedes-Benz Group have also made similar moves.

Reuters reported on Wednesday Ukraine is seeking action against Russia from about 50 additional tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SAP SE
07:01aSAP : Compensation Report 2021
PU
07:01aSAP : Integrated Report 2021
PU
06:31aAI AT SAP : The Path to the Intelligent Enterprise
PU
05:19aSAP Pauses Sales to Russia
DJ
01:48aAustralia's Atlassian pauses sales to Russia as firms condemn Ukraine invasion
RE
03/02German Software Group SAP Halts Operations, Sales In Russia
MT
03/02Oracle suspends operations in Russia, SAP pauses sales
RE
03/02SAP : Standing in Solidarity
PU
03/02Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02SAP : The Right Partnership Matters in Digital Transformation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 629 M 30 648 M 30 648 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 5 869 M 5 869 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 6 844 M 6 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 119 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float -
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 100,88 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-19.23%131 515
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.24%209 043
SERVICENOW INC.-9.56%117 412
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.40%35 970
HUBSPOT, INC.-18.99%25 402
DOCUSIGN, INC.-24.89%22 637