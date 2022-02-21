Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 11:10:30 am
101.41 EUR   -0.83%
11:21aSAP : Sustainability Is More than a Buzzword
PU
09:44aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18THE TAKE : Understanding Chip Market Dynamics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahead in the Cloud: The Force Behind the Digital Revolution

02/21/2022 | 03:31pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloud computing is changing the way we live, and technology is at the heart of this transformation.

The next time you're listening to your favorite Apple Music playlist, consider the technology that is making it possible for you to listen to whatever you want, wherever you want. It's thanks to cloud computing that we can access vast libraries of digitized music through a system that connects a global network of remote servers, which in turn host huge amounts of data.

In fact, "huge? is an understatement: by 2025, there will be more than 100 zettabytes of data stored in the cloud. That's a billion terabytes or a trillion gigabytes. And if you find it hard to wrap your head around the sheer vastness of that number, you are not alone.

Welcome to the Future

There is no doubt that cloud computing is one of the most profound technological innovations of our time. In the past, companies managed their hardware and software in a physical data center, but the virtual nature of the cloud offers a much more efficient alternative.

What's more, the cloud creates the capacity for real-time updates and the ability to operate subscription models - like Apple Music, thanks to all the data hosted in the cloud's remote network of servers.

At SAP, we have more than 230 million cloud customers and counting. We've been producing software for businesses since 1972, and for us it's about hitting that sweet spot where we can combine our wealth of business expertise with cutting-edge cloud technology.

Take, for example, RISE with SAP. This comprehensive solution is designed for customers looking to migrate their businesses to the cloud and supports them wherever they are on the journey.

Pivot, Scale, and Engage

Cirque du Soleil is one of the world's most impressive entertainment companies, not least due to its gravity-defying performances. When the pandemic hit and live events were abruptly cancelled, the company used the time to explore moving its business to the cloud so it could guard against future disruptions.

Philippe Lalumière, the company's vice president of Information Technology, says: "Having the ability to quickly pivot, scale, and create new, engaging fan experiences has never been more important given the impact the global pandemic has had on the entertainment industry."

For Elodie Bonniard, SAP Platform team lead with Cirque du Soleil, the company's infrastructure needed to better reflect its agility. "Cirque has a cloud mindset," she says. "The way we built the system 20 years ago does not reflect the company now. We needed to move to a system with less limitations."

She makes the point that moving to the cloud was about business transformation, rather than it being an IT project - and a move designed to support the company as it grows.

Being in the cloud means Cirque du Soleil can more efficiently manage finance, procurement, merchandising, and costume production thanks to operations being automated, analytics-driven, and integrated. To put this into context, in 2019, before the pandemic hit, the costume workshop produced more than 15,000 costumes, each with an average lifespan of three months. That's a lot of costume changes to manage. With the cloud, each item can be tracked in real-time, enabling far more efficient inventory management.

Find the Right Moment

In another example, Tate & Lyle, the global food and beverage business, used RISE with SAP to manage what could have potentially been a hugely disruptive job. The company was embarking on a major project to split its operations into two: one focused on its traditional sweeteners business, and the other on plant-based products.

In fact, Tate & Lyle's group CIO Sanjay Patel had been looking for an opportunity to start the company's journey to the cloud for a couple of years, and this separation presented the perfect opportunity.

"The most critical advice I can give is what I spent two years doing: find the right strategic trigger point to go on the journey," says Patel.

Once Tate & Lyle began its journey into the cloud, other improvements presented themselves. "When the separation came along and we were moving the infrastructure to the cloud, it made sense to change the database and operating system too," Patel explains. "The long-term financials and business continuity risk made more sense with RISE."

As cloud technology evolves, we evolve. At SAP, we will continue to power and help guide the development of these innovations for both businesses and consumers. Thanks to the cloud, our lives will never look the same again - in the best way possible.

Scott Russell is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and head of Customer Success.
This piece originally appeared on SAP BrandVoice on Forbes.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
11:21aSAP : Sustainability Is More than a Buzzword
PU
09:44aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18THE TAKE : Understanding Chip Market Dynamics
PU
02/18SUPERPOWER SUMMIT : Tech Giants Join Forces in Manufacturing Industry Rescue
PU
02/17WORKFORCE TRENDS 2022 : How Companies Are Building Digital Dream Teams
PU
02/16THE TAKE : Sticky Pump Prices Could Push Alternative Energy
PU
02/16SAP : Why Sustainability Matters for the Insurance Industry
PU
02/16SAP, BearingPoint Collaborating on Development of Carbon Footprint Management Technolog..
MT
02/16SAP Teams Up With BearingPoint to Develop Zero-Emissions Services
MT
02/16SAP SE and BearingPoint Partner on the Race to Zero Emissions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 629 M 31 312 M 23 043 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 5 996 M 4 412 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 6 993 M 5 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 120 B 137 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float -
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 102,26 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-18.13%136 522
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.49%199 135
SERVICENOW INC.-14.34%111 202
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.28%34 231
HUBSPOT, INC.-24.51%23 670
DOCUSIGN, INC.-27.60%21 822