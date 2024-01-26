LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British investment bank Barclays has raised its target price for SAP from 145 to 175 euros after the fourth quarter figures and left its rating at "Overweight". SAP has now combined growth ambitions in connection with cloud offerings with a new financial discipline, wrote analyst James Goodman in a study published on Friday. Many in the market had long argued that the software developer could better control costs./bek/jha/

Publication of the original study: 25.01.2024 / 19:43 / GMT First dissemination of the original study: 26.01.2024 / 04:00 / GMT