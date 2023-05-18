Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:16:35 2023-05-18 am EDT
123.63 EUR   +1.05%
Berenberg Raises Target for SAP to 135 Euros - 'Buy'
02:14aSAP SE : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
05/17Global markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
Berenberg Raises Target for SAP to 135 Euros - 'Buy'

05/18/2023 | 04:46am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for SAP from 133 to 135 euros after the "Sapphire" user conference and left its rating at "Buy". The tailwind from the cloud business is stronger than expected after all, analyst Nay Soe Naing wrote in a research note presented on Thursday. He therefore raised assumptions for the software developer's revenue. The outlook for rising margins in the cloud business remains good, he added./bek/ajx

Original study publication date: 17.05.2023 / 16:33 / GMT

First disclosure of original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
