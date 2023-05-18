Berenberg Raises Target for SAP to 135 Euros - 'Buy'

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg raised its price target for SAP from 133 to 135 euros after the "Sapphire" user conference and left its rating at "Buy". The tailwind from the cloud business is stronger than expected after all, analyst Nay Soe Naing wrote in a research note presented on Thursday. He therefore raised assumptions for the software developer's revenue. The outlook for rising margins in the cloud business remains good, he added./bek/ajx

