DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, September 5, 2023

In the time period from August 28, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023, a number of 560,691 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

DateTotal number of sharesDaily weighted average price (€)Aggregated volume (€)*
2023-08-28420,000127.3153,470,872.00
2023-08-2980,148128.1010,267,271.38
2023-08-3045,056127.755,755,863.45
2023-08-317,740129.611,003,173.66
2023-09-017,747128.82997,953.05
Total560,691128.3271,495,133.54


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 1, 2023 amounts to 4,649,302 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


Company:SAP SE
Company:SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet:www.sap.com

 
