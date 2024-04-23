CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 8th interim notification
Walldorf, April 23, 2024
In the time period from April 15, 2024 until and including April 19, 2024, a number of 407,551 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
Daily weighted average price (€)
Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-04-15
8,222
172.47
1,418,082.87
2024-04-16
66,849
170.06
11,368,381.05
2024-04-17
10,000
169.90
1,698,953.00
2024-04-18
125,000
168.72
21,090,062.50
2024-04-19
197,480
166.84
32,946,654.79
Total
407,551
169.60
68,522,134.21
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 19, 2024 amounts to 3,645,412 shares.
