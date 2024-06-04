EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information



04.06.2024 / 11:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 11th interim notification

Walldorf, June 4, 2024

In the time period from May 27, 2024 until and including May 31, 2024, a number of 558,985 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-05-27 0 0.00 0.00 2024-05-28 0 0.00 0.00 2024-05-29 49,788 176.01 8,763,300.39 2024-05-30 289,954 170.24 49,360,377.18 2024-05-31 219,243 166.77 36,563,396.28 Total 558,985 171.01 94,687,073.85



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including May 31, 2024 amounts to 4,284,571 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board