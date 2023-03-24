Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SAP SE
  News
  Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
113.77 EUR   -0.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corona-Warnapp to go into 'sleep mode' in early June

03/24/2023 | 11:56am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The federal government's Corona warning app, which is used by millions, is to go into "sleep mode" at the beginning of June in view of the more relaxed pandemic situation. Until April 30, the warning function for other users of the app should still be able to be used after a positive test, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday in response to a request. In the month of May, the systems are then to be prepared to put certain functions into a "sleep mode" on June 1. Regular updates of the app are to be dispensed with. However, one can keep it on the cell phone, for example, to continue using electronic vaccination certificates with it.

If the situation changes again, the app can be "woken up" from sleep mode promptly and adjusted, a spokesman said. The application has been installed more than 48 million times on end devices, according to the ministry, and nearly nine million people shared positive test results to warn other users. The current contracts with service providers SAP and T-Systems end on May 31./sam/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.73% 21.67 Delayed Quote.17.18%
SAP SE -0.77% 113.78 Delayed Quote.18.98%
Financials
Sales 2023 32 738 M 35 659 M 35 659 M
Net income 2023 3 831 M 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net Debt 2023 2 402 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 134 B 146 B 146 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
EV / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 111 961
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 114,68 €
Average target price 118,19 €
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief People & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE18.98%145 785
ORACLE CORPORATION7.39%236 989
SERVICENOW, INC.13.44%89 415
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.81%36 996
HUBSPOT, INC.37.38%19 619
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION13.74%17 127
