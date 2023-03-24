Corona-Warnapp to go into 'sleep mode' in early June

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The federal government's Corona warning app, which is used by millions, is to go into "sleep mode" at the beginning of June in view of the more relaxed pandemic situation. Until April 30, the warning function for other users of the app should still be able to be used after a positive test, as the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday in response to a request. In the month of May, the systems are then to be prepared to put certain functions into a "sleep mode" on June 1. Regular updates of the app are to be dispensed with. However, one can keep it on the cell phone, for example, to continue using electronic vaccination certificates with it.

If the situation changes again, the app can be "woken up" from sleep mode promptly and adjusted, a spokesman said. The application has been installed more than 48 million times on end devices, according to the ministry, and nearly nine million people shared positive test results to warn other users. The current contracts with service providers SAP and T-Systems end on May 31./sam/DP/stw