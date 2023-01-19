Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30:05 2023-01-19 am EST
106.87 EUR   -1.95%
02:00aHellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources
RE
01/18SAP SE : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
01/18Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Corona warning app now also records own self-test results

01/19/2023 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The makers of the official federal Corona Warning App (CWA) have released a new version of the application. With version 3.0, in the future the results of self-made quick tests can also be recorded without an official confirmation. This means that a call to the verification hotline is no longer necessary. As a result, operation of the verification hotline will be discontinued at the end of January, the project team comprising the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Deutsche Telekom and SAP announced in a blog entry.

Previously, an official positive rapid or PCR test was required in the application for a warning to be issued via the Corona warning app. With version 3.0, warnings are now also possible after a positive self-test. Users with a positive test result can thus trigger an alert through the CWA itself without first having to request a transaction number from the verification hotline. This procedure applies both to positive results of PCR tests and rapid antigen tests officially initiated in testing centers that were not transmitted to the CWA via a digital pathway, and to positive results of so-called point-of-care PCR tests (rapid PCR tests) and self-tests.

The testing and alert concept had been facilitated as a result of the expected further pandemic progression. To prevent mass misuse of the self-warning function, positive self-tests can be entered only once every three months. Otherwise, the app's core functions - risk identification and risk warning - would not change.

The CWA had been developed in the summer of 2020 to curb coronavirus infection rates. The CWA anonymously registers people who have been within two meters or less of each other for an extended period of time as at-risk contacts.

The app has had more than 48 million downloads since 2020. It is not known on how many smartphones it is still active. According to information from December 2022, the contracts for the operators of the CWA have so far been extended until the end of May 2023. This will incur a further 23 million euros. Since the introduction of the CWA in June 2020, the app has already cost more than 220 million euros, the Ministry of Health told the daily newspaper "Welt."/chd/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.69% 20.155 Delayed Quote.8.89%
SAP SE -1.45% 107.42 Delayed Quote.13.08%
UK 10Y CASH -0.49% 3.2762 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
All news about SAP SE
02:00aHellman & Friedman weighs options for Italy's TeamSystem -sources
RE
01/18SAP SE : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
01/18Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
DP
01/17SAP to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results
AQ
01/16Moody's Upgrades SAP Outlook Amid Transition to Cloud
MT
01/12SAP SE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/10SAP SE : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/10SAP SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09SAP SE : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
01/09JPMorgan Raises SAP to Analyst Focus List - Overweight
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 854 M 33 377 M 33 377 M
Net income 2022 2 785 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
Net Debt 2022 5 652 M 6 114 M 6 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 127 B 137 B 137 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 112 632
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 109,00 €
Average target price 114,78 €
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief People & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE13.08%137 348
ORACLE CORPORATION6.08%233 792
SERVICENOW INC.7.72%83 912
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.55%36 205
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.0.47%18 041
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION4.89%15 734