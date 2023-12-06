Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2023 / 15:50 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
146.80 EUR 120050984.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
146.8000 EUR 120050984.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE EUROPE – DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
87789  06.12.2023 CET/CEST

