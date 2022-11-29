DD: SAP SE: Julia White, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.11.2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Julia Last name(s): White

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: US8030542042

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 109.5809 USD 112649.1652 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 109.5809 USD 112649.1652 USD

e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction

Name: New York Stock Exchange MIC: XNYS

