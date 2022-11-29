Advanced search
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:36 2022-11-29 pm EST
103.58 EUR   -1.26%
01:13pDd : SAP SE: Julia White, buy
EQ
11/25SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/21Barclays Upgrades SAP to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $136 From $106
MT
DD: SAP SE: Julia White, buy

11/29/2022 | 01:13pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Julia
Last name(s): White

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: US8030542042

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
109.5809 USD 112649.1652 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
109.5809 USD 112649.1652 USD

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2022; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79633  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 783 M 31 965 M 31 965 M
Net income 2022 2 777 M 2 884 M 2 884 M
Net Debt 2022 5 425 M 5 634 M 5 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 117 B 122 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 112 632
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 104,90 €
Average target price 113,04 €
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
