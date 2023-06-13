Advanced search
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:56:12 2023-06-13 pm EDT
124.95 EUR   +1.03%
Lars Lamade, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme 'MOVE SAP'.
EQ
SAP SE: Margret Klein-Magar, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme 'MOVE SAP'.
EQ
06/12SAP rival Oracle increases profit and revenue
DP
DD: SAP SE: Margret Klein-Magar, Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP'.

06/13/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2023 / 18:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Margret
Last name(s): Klein-Magar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.0597 EUR 2585.2751 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
123.0597 EUR 2585.2751 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS Europe SE - Trading
MIC: UBSL


13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83799  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
