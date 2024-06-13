Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2024 / 20:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Margret
Last name(s): Klein-Magar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
175.6379 EUR 7511.3656 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
175.6379 EUR 7511.3656 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE Order Books (NL)
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
92391  13.06.2024 CET/CEST

