  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:40:01 2023-05-30 am EDT
122.16 EUR   +0.23%
DD: SAP SE: Thomas Heinrich Saueressig, buy
EQ
12:17aSPD leader wants supervisory authority for use of artificial intelligence
DP
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
DD: SAP SE: Thomas Heinrich Saueressig, buy

05/30/2023 | 11:28am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2023 / 17:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas Heinrich
Last name(s): Saueressig

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
123.1000 EUR 50471.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
123.1000 EUR 50471.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83477  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 31 183 M 33 398 M 33 398 M
Net income 2023 3 928 M 4 207 M 4 207 M
Net cash 2023 3 750 M 4 016 M 4 016 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 142 B 152 B 152 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 105 132
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 121,88 €
Average target price 129,76 €
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief People & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE26.44%152 349
ORACLE CORPORATION27.33%280 995
SERVICENOW, INC.38.42%109 502
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.26%41 621
HUBSPOT, INC.71.62%24 631
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION32.25%19 785
