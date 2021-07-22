Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/22 04:56:27 am
117.51 EUR   -0.80%
04:47aDGAP-DD : SAP SE english
DJ
04:16aSAP SE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:19aSAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : SAP SE english

07/22/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
22.07.2021 / 10:46 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Juergen 
 
 Last name(s):  Mueller 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SAP SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007164600 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 118.700 EUR    41545.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 118.7000 EUR  41545.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-21; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SAP SE 
              Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 
              69190 Walldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sap.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69646 22.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)

