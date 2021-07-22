DGAP-DD : SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.07.2021 / 10:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Juergen Last name(s): Mueller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SAP SE b) LEI 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 118.700 EUR 41545.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 118.7000 EUR 41545.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-21; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 22, 2021