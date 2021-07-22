DGAP-DD : SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
22.07.2021 / 10:46
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Juergen
Last name(s): Mueller
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SAP SE
b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
118.700 EUR 41545.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
118.7000 EUR 41545.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-21; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com
69646 22.07.2021
