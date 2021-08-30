Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/30 04:36:49 am
126.23 EUR   +0.37%
DGAP-DD : SAP SE english
DJ
08/27EGAIN : Knowledge Hub now available on SAP Store
AQ
08/27SAP : Navigating Climate Change with Supply Chain
PU
DGAP-DD : SAP SE english

08/30/2021 | 03:57am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.08.2021 / 09:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Juergen 
 
 Last name(s):  Mueller 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SAP SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007164600 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 125.88 EUR     48715.56 EUR 
 
 125.86 EUR     23661.68 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 125.8735 EUR  72377.2400 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-27; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SAP SE 
              Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 
              69190 Walldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sap.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69990 30.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 03:56 ET (07:56 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 27 408 M 32 338 M 32 338 M
Net income 2021 4 477 M 5 283 M 5 283 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 7 032 M 7 032 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 148 B 175 B 175 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 125,76 €
Average target price 133,19 €
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Liautaud Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE17.29%174 913
ORACLE CORPORATION38.12%249 465
INTUIT INC.48.99%154 648
SERVICENOW, INC.14.89%125 301
DOCUSIGN, INC.35.29%58 599
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.91%35 743