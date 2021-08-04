Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 10:36:04 am
123.13 EUR   +1.01%
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-

08/04/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

% % % AG - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset Management Ireland % % % Limited BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland % % % AG iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit % % % Teilgesellschaftsvermögen - % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both

% % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 03 Aug 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany Internet: www.sap.com End of News DGAP News Service -------------

1223965 2021-08-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223965&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

All news about SAP SE
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
10:26aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
DJ
09:16aSAP : Helps Red Hat Advance Contingent Workforce Management
PU
08:36aSAP : Engineering the Latest Innovations with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release 2108
PU
07:26aJUMP START FOR INNOVATION : SAP's New Innovation Toolkit
PU
08/03SAP : Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience ..
PU
08/03WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION : Operating with a Purpose Along the Value Chain
PU
08/03SUPPLY CHAIN : What Business Leaders Are Thinking
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 399 M 32 557 M 32 557 M
Net income 2021 4 478 M 5 321 M 5 321 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 7 082 M 7 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 144 B 170 B 171 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 121,90 €
Average target price 133,51 €
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Liautaud Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE13.69%170 469
ORACLE CORPORATION38.72%250 554
INTUIT INC.38.87%144 877
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%115 842
DOCUSIGN, INC.31.65%57 020
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.21.00%33 754