    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/04 10:36:11 am
123.13 EUR   +1.01%
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10:27aDGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/04/2021 | 10:26am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-04 / 16:25 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: SAP SE Street: Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 Postal code: 69190 City: Walldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 Jul 2021 6. Total positions

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of

attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights

(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

7.b.) New 5.15 % 0.06 % 5.21 % 1228504232 Previous 5.20 % 0.005 % 5.21 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In %

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007164600 0 63252501 0 % 5.15 % US8030542042 0 40349 0 % 0.003 % Total 63292850 5.15 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in

date period absolute % Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 737198 0.06 % recall)

Total 737198 0.06 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument maturity date period settlement absolute in % Contract for N/A N/A Cash 23259 0.002 % Difference

Total 23259 0.002 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other

undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal

entity:

% of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more)

more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % Amethyst Intermediate LLC % % % Aperio Holdings LLC % % % Aperio Group, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 27 399 M 32 557 M 32 557 M
Net income 2021 4 478 M 5 321 M 5 321 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 7 082 M 7 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 144 B 170 B 171 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 121,90 €
Average target price 133,51 €
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Liautaud Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE13.69%170 469
ORACLE CORPORATION38.72%250 554
INTUIT INC.38.87%144 877
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%115 842
DOCUSIGN, INC.31.65%57 020
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.21.00%33 754