BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stricter rules are to apply to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the EU in future. Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed on a corresponding law in Brussels on Friday evening after lengthy negotiations./rew/DP/mis
EU agreement: Artificial intelligence to be more strictly regulated
December 09, 2023 at 09:25 am EST
