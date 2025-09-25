The European Commission announces the opening of a formal investigation into SAP for possible anti-competitive practices related to maintenance and support services for its on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in the European Economic Area.



A preliminary assessment summarizes the facts and details the competition concerns. SAP now has the opportunity to propose commitments to address these concerns.



Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President for a Clean, Fair and Competitive Transition, points out that these practices could reduce choice for businesses and increase their costs.