European stocks slide as traders brace for rate hikes

* Retail, technology shares down ~2%
* SAP, Kering, Essity report results
* STOXX to end the week lower
* Traders raise ECB rate hike bets for 2022
April 22 (Reuters) - European shares wilted on Friday as
traders ramped up interest rate hike bets following hawkish
comments from central bank officials, while German software
giant SAP and French luxury goods company Kering dropped after
glum first-quarter results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.7%.
The benchmark was on course to end its second straight week
in the red as markets assessed the fallout from the war in
Ukraine, elevated inflation levels and monetary policy
tightening by central banks.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday
a 50-basis-point rate increase "will be on the table" when the
bank meets on May 3-4.
That followed comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Vice
President Luis de Guindos who backed an end to bond purchases in
July.
Meanwhile, French business activity grew in April at the
fastest pace in more than four years, while Germany's
manufacturing sector saw much slower growth in the month.
"Further slowdown in the eurozone's economic activity
confirms the notion the ECB may need to proceed more carefully
with raising rates than other central banks like the Fed and the
Bank of England," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research
at JFD Group.
Money markets are pricing in more than 80 basis points of
ECB rate hikes by December.
Focus was also on France's presidential run-off vote on
Sunday, where President Emmanuel Macron has possibly extended
his lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. France's CAC
40 was headed for its best week in four.
Nearly all European subsectors and regions were in the red,
with retail and tech stocks among the biggest
decliners.
Kering fell 5.2% after posting downbeat sales at
its crown jewel Gucci, hurt by lockdowns in China.
Germany's SAP shed 3% after flagging a revenue hit
of 300 million euros ($325.26 million) from its Russia exit.
Swedish hygiene and health company Essity
jumped 14% to top the STOXX 600 after its first-quarter earnings
exceeded expectations, while Holcim rose 5% after the
cement maker raised its full-year sales outlook.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)