Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of SAP SE (SAP) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of SAP SE (“SAP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your SAP investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/sap-se/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 25, 2020, the Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that total revenue declined 4% year-over-year. SAP also stated that software license revenue fell 23% year-over-year, while cloud revenue grew 11% year-over-year. The Company also lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, expecting between €8.0 and 8.2 billion cloud revenue, compared to prior guidance of cloud revenue between €8.3 and 8.7 billion.

On this news, SAP’s share price fell $34.66, or 23%, to close at $115.02 per share on October 26, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding SAP should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAP SE
01:45pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Invest..
BU
10:50aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05:14aDE'LONGHI S P A : New Era Cap and Other Global Brands Select SAP Customer Experi..
AQ
05:14aSAP : Human Experience Management (HXM) Builds Momentum as More Organizations Se..
AQ
05:02aSAP SE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
11/02INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SAP S..
BU
11/02SAP : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announce..
BU
11/02SAP : Vaccine Collaboration Hub from SAP Improves Supply Chain Efficiency for Go..
AQ
11/02SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 435 M 32 174 M 32 174 M
Net income 2020 4 688 M 5 497 M 5 497 M
Net Debt 2020 8 542 M 10 018 M 10 018 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 107 B 126 B 126 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 101 450
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 121,45 €
Last Close Price 90,18 €
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-25.05%124 958
ORACLE CORPORATION6.55%169 965
SERVICENOW INC.68.60%92 844
INTUIT INC.20.80%82 841
DOCUSIGN, INC.171.97%37 322
RINGCENTRAL, INC.52.69%22 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group