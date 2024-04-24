NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has raised its price target for SAP from 210 to 225 euros after the first quarter figures and left its rating at "Buy". The figures demonstrate the software developer's strength in the cloud business, wrote analyst Mohammed Moawalla in a study published on Wednesday. Growth here was encouraging at 25 percent in constant currency compared to the same period last year. The quality of the results is also improving./bek/ck

