Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industry 4.0: Next Practices for the Industrial Landscape

09/22/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The manufacturing industries were early movers in digitizing business processes. Material requirements planning (MRP) was defined and digitized in the 1950s, long before the term enterprise resource planning (ERP) was coined. Over time, production and supply chain equipment were integrated with business processes for real-time insight and control. But it would take a long time until digital technology was built into the actual machinery and day-to-day operations.

Add real-time connectivity over the Internet of Things (IoT) and we reach the current stage of Industry 4.0, which enables completely new business processes and business models that go beyond the classical paradigm of designing, making, and delivering products and include the operations through decommissioning, closing the cycle in the spirit of a circular economy.

Industry 4.0 is a set of technologies used with a new mindset to drive the automation of manufacturing and operations processes with smart technology. It starts with analyzing where and how business value is generated and then designing, making, delivering, and operating solutions that drive the right business outcomes.

Every industry success story starts with a new way of thinking. Maybe a customer doesn't need a machine, but something the machine does or produces, such as powering an aircraft, making car parts from sheet metal, pumping concrete, compressing air.

That's why digitalization is first about a mindset, and then about technology. Digital leaders think about how they do things today and reimagine doing them better using digital technologies. They don't only challenge how they do things; they challenge what they are doing.

A true digital leader, for example, doesn't just train service technicians to improve service quality and reduce costs. They might redesign their products and connect them with intelligent technology, enabling the machine to call the service with a list of its symptoms, so that the technician arrives with all the right spare parts on the first visit.

An Intelligent Strategy

We have always managed business processes in real time with their material flows and their value flows - that's standard textbook stuff today. What is new now is the way we model supply chains, products, and the manufacturing processes with digital twins through a holistic process we call design to operate.

The strategy for Industry 4.0 at SAP goes well beyond smart manufacturing in factories and plants. It connects production with end-to-end process execution across the supply chain so companies can reach a new level of connectivity and adapt to change on the fly.

It starts with intelligent products that are designed to deliver outcomes. For example, in Brazil, tractor manufacturer Stara is equipping its agricultural machinery to collect real-time data about what happens in the fields. The data is used to optimize irrigation and minimize the use of fertilizers, resulting in higher yields and more sustainable farming practices.

Next, it requires intelligent factories and logistics that are digitally integrated from the top floor to the shop floor, enabling faster, better decision-making on the business end whenever there are disruptions or new opportunities. For example, Porsche and press manufacturer Schuler have set up a smart press shop that allows the company to make automotive body parts in small numbers using a highly automated, flexible process.

The third element in the design-to-operate process is intelligent assets such as digitalized machines that collect and combine data through sensors and from SAP solutions. Endress + Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, using Industry 4.0 technology to extract and process sensor data used for predictive analytics to reduce the unplanned downtime of machines.

And finally, the design-to-operate process relies on intelligent people who understand complex scenarios and are empowered to make smart decisions with the right tools. Automotive supplier Schaeffler has equipped its digital assistants with SAP technology that supports its employees with context-sensitive information, intuitive user interfaces, and natural language processing.

Intelligent Decisions

We all know intelligence sits in the brain, but the brain is useless without a nervous system, sensors, and muscles to interact with the world around it. SAP solutions can be the intelligent tools that enable the brain of the enterprise to collect and interpret all the data they can get from their ERP systems, their shop floor systems, and their ecosystem of customers, suppliers, and service providers. This enables them to make smarter decisions - in real time.

Enterprises that are truly intelligent use Industry 4.0 technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to learn from good and bad decisions. That's how they can make better, more intelligent decisions in a manufacturing environment that is constantly changing due to varying customer demand. These are the next practices that will help manufacturing companies increase productivity while producing high quality, individualized products in a sustainable, efficient manner.

Learn more about how SAP is helping manufacturers
reimagine a digital future.

Peter Maier is president of SAP Industries and Customer Advisory.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAP SE
08:22aINDUSTRY 4.0 : Next Practices for the Industrial Landscape
PU
08:12aGERMAN FEDERAL ELECTION 2021 : What I'm Hoping for from Germany's Next Government
PU
09/21SAP : Vital Truths About Business Digitalization from High Performers in ANZ
PU
09/21PREMIUM ENGAGEMENTS : Capturing the Full Potential of Intelligent ERP in a Private Cloud
PU
09/21SAP : Warburg Pincus taps SAP executive to advise on tech deal spree
RE
09/21ACCENTURE : Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Application Services in Reports from Gartner and..
AQ
09/21ACCENTURE : has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4..
AQ
09/20SAP : Launches SAP Product Footprint Management
PU
09/20SAP : Extending the Boundaries of Today's Technologies
PU
09/17SAP : SunRice Launches Grower and Administration Portal with SAP BTP
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 412 M 32 157 M 32 157 M
Net income 2021 4 477 M 5 252 M 5 252 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 6 992 M 6 992 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 143 B 168 B 168 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 121,28 €
Average target price 134,09 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE13.11%167 635
ORACLE CORPORATION33.20%238 003
INTUIT INC.45.95%151 634
SERVICENOW, INC.18.85%129 620
DOCUSIGN, INC.21.98%53 342
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.22%36 143