NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has raised its target price for SAP from 182 to 205 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". Analyst Toby Ogg also placed the share on the "Analyst Focus List" in a study published on Tuesday. The software group is currently benefiting from accelerating growth, rising margins and cash as well as cost optimization, Ogg wrote in a study published on Tuesday. The turning point has already been reached in the switch from licenses to subscriptions. Further upside potential now beckons, as the expected increase in cash flow and rising earnings expectations following the recent share price rally as a result of an adjustment to the valuation benchmarks of US competitors could be further drivers./gl/zb

