    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
03:28:24 2023-04-21 am EDT
115.41 EUR   -0.16%
03:26aSAP SE : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:24aSAP SE : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
03:22aSAP SE : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
Jefferies leaves SAP at 'Underperform' - Target 100 euros

04/21/2023 | 02:37am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on SAP at "underperform" with a price target of 100 euros after quarterly figures and an outlook. The numbers were above expectations, but not for the right reason, analyst Charles Brennan wrote in an initial assessment Friday. He said investors were looking at the cloud business, which was roughly in line with expectations. However, he said the good performance in the first quarter was due to one-time positive effects in the software licensing business./bek/ajx

Publication of the original study: 21.04.2023 / 02:13 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 21.04.2023 / 02:13 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
