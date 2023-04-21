Jefferies leaves SAP at 'Underperform' - Target 100 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating on SAP at "underperform" with a price target of 100 euros after quarterly figures and an outlook. The numbers were above expectations, but not for the right reason, analyst Charles Brennan wrote in an initial assessment Friday. He said investors were looking at the cloud business, which was roughly in line with expectations. However, he said the good performance in the first quarter was due to one-time positive effects in the software licensing business./bek/ajx

