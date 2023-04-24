Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:22:48 2023-04-24 am EDT
120.47 EUR   -0.98%
03:51aOffer for Software AG brings jump in share price - experts positive
DP
03:23aSAP SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:05aSAP SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Offer for Software AG brings jump in share price - experts positive

04/24/2023 | 03:51am EDT
(more details and analysts' opinions)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A takeover offer brought a jump in the price of Software AG shares on Monday. The price of the Darmstadt-based software company jumped by almost half to 29.86 euros in early trading. It thus approached the price of 30 euros offered by the technology investment company Silver Lake. The corresponding announcement came in the night to Saturday. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board reportedly intend to recommend that shareholders accept the takeover offer.

The closing price of the shares had been 19.97 euros on Xetra on Friday, so the premium amounts to about 50 percent. Experts from the investment banks Oddo BHF and Kepler Cheuvreux followed suit in their initial comments, raising their price targets to 30 euros. Kepler Cheuvreux advises investors to accept the offer. Analyst Hannes Müller of Warburg Research took the valuation premium as an opportunity to issue an equivalent sell recommendation for the shares.

In view of a noticeable frustration of the investors with regard to the share price development of the past few months, a successful conclusion of the transaction is likely, said a trader. The offer is still subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share. However, Silver Lake has already secured part of this through an agreement with the Software AG Foundation. As by far the largest shareholder, it has signed an agreement to sell 25.1 percent of the shares in Silver Lake.

Oddo stated that the valuation is 15 percent above the industry average. The price offered is fair in view of uncertain prospects for the company, said the first commentary by Kepler Cheuvreux. Silver Lake is likely to expand Software AG's portfolio and tighten the cost screw to realize its full potential. For the latter, the possibilities would be greater should Software AG no longer be listed. Silver Lake is aiming to delist the stock.

According to analyst Armin Kremser of DZ Bank, the takeover offer comes as a surprise. "Ultimately, however, Software AG as an independent group has not managed over many years to adequately tap the fundamentally possible high growth from working on future markets such as data integration and data analytics and thus create sustainable value for shareholders," the expert emphasized. He also advises accepting the takeover offer.

Kremser added that the takeover could fuel further speculation in the sector in general. The shares of the largest German software company SAP gave on Monday admittedly by last 1.3 percent after a price jump of more than five percent from Friday. However, the shares of software provider Teamviewer were up 1.2 percent on the MDax.

Meanwhile, another sector takeover is in the bag: GK Software announced after the close of the stock market on Friday that Fujitsu's offer had been successful, reaching the minimum acceptance threshold of 55 percent. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2023. GK shares subsequently rose 2.6 percent to 197 euros on Monday, which means they are now trading above the offer price of 190 euros./tih/men/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUJITSU LIMITED 0.28% 18160 Delayed Quote.2.81%
GK SOFTWARE SE 0.78% 193.5 Delayed Quote.45.45%
MDAX 0.43% 27860.3 Delayed Quote.10.45%
SAP SE -1.18% 120.18 Delayed Quote.26.22%
SILVER -0.64% 24.948 Delayed Quote.4.73%
SOFTWARE AG 49.82% 29.88 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
TEAMVIEWER SE 0.95% 15.92 Delayed Quote.30.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 31 115 M 34 159 M 34 159 M
Net income 2023 4 230 M 4 644 M 4 644 M
Net cash 2023 2 868 M 3 149 M 3 149 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,5x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 142 B 156 B 156 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 111 961
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 121,66 €
Average target price 123,50 €
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief People & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE26.22%155 880
ORACLE CORPORATION16.41%256 886
SERVICENOW, INC.21.90%96 432
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.10%41 410
HUBSPOT, INC.46.60%20 935
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION20.16%18 092
