Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qualtrics raises full-year sales forecast above Wall Street expectations

10/20/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Qualtrics International on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast above analyst estimates as the business software firm reported third-quarter revenue and profits that also beat expectations.

The Utah-based company, whose software businesses solicit feedback from customers and employees to improve products, said it now forecasts full-year 2021 revenue with a midpoint of $1.057 billion, slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $1.012 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares rose 5.2% to $46.54 in after-hours trading after the results.

The firm also forecast current fourth-quarter sales and adjusted losses with midpoints of $297 million and 3 cents per share, better than Wall Street estimates of $263.82 million and a 4-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Qualtrics is controlled by German software giant SAP SE, which retained a controlling stake after Qualtrics raised $1.55 billion in an initial public offering in January.

Qualtrics is generating losses because it is investing heavily to acquire new customers.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Qualtrics said sales were $271.6 million, up 41%, and adjusted profit was 1 cent per share. The results beat analyst expectations of $258.19 million in sales and a 2-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Businesses can use Qualtrics to survey their employees, which Chief Executive Zig Serafin said has led to sales growth this year as employers try to hang on to workers in a tight labor market.

In an interview, Serafin said food delivery firm DoorDash Inc recently expanded its use of Qualtrics "to tune in to the needs of their employees and their workforce, especially in the war for talent."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Porter)

By Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAP SE
09:21aSAP BUSINESS PARTNER CHALLENGE NETWO : Innovative Partnerships at Eye Level
PU
08:21aSAP : The New Rules of Competition for Today's Distributor
PU
07:31aSAP : Taking Customer Service to the Next Level with a Digital Asset Network
PU
10/19SAP : Recognized Among World's Best Workplaces 2021
PU
10/19SAP : Visualizing the Supply Chain
PU
10/19Enterra Solutions, LLC Joins SAP PartnerEdge® Program, Bringing Autonomous Decision Sci..
CI
10/18WOMEN IN TECH : From Tehran to Tech Giant SAP
PU
10/18SAP : Five Tips for Effective Change Management in New Technology Projects
PU
10/18SAP : Services and Support at Expo 2020 Dubai
PU
10/18SAP : and the EU TUMO Convergence Center Team Up to Boost Digital Education
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 433 M 31 954 M 31 954 M
Net income 2021 4 579 M 5 334 M 5 334 M
Net Debt 2021 5 609 M 6 534 M 6 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 146 B 170 B 170 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 123,84 €
Average target price 138,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE16.34%171 213
ORACLE CORPORATION49.19%265 332
SERVICENOW, INC.23.59%134 781
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.76%53 682
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.20%37 773
HUBSPOT, INC.99.51%37 179