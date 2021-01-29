Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/29 01:36:40 am
108.4 EUR   +0.09%
01:37aSAP : Logs 55% Surge In FY20 Profit While Revenue Slips
MT
01:28aSAP : CFO sees Qualtrics IPO as cue to re-rate own valuation
RE
01:24aSAP : 4Q Net Profit Fell; Confirms Pre-Announced Figures
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : 4Q Net Profit Fell; Confirms Pre-Announced Figures

01/29/2021 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

SAP SE said Friday that net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 fell year-on-year, while it confirmed declines in operating profit and revenue as pre-announced earlier this month.

Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the German software company said fourth-quarter net profit slipped to 2 billion euros ($2.42 billion) from EUR2.17 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company said earlier this month that operating profit fell to EUR2.77 billion from EUR2.84 billion, with operating margin rising to 36.7% from 35.3%.

Total revenue fell to EUR7.54 billion from EUR8.05 billion as pre-announced, with cloud revenue rising to EUR2.04 billion from EUR1.91 billion but software-licenses revenue declining to EUR1.70 billion from EUR2 billion.

SAP also reiterated guidance for 2021 issued earlier in the month, projecting non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies between EUR7.8 billion and EUR8.2 billion. Non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies for the year should come in between EUR9.1 billion and EUR9.5 billion, while non-IFRS cloud and software revenue at constant currencies should be between EUR23.3 billion and EUR23.8 billion, it said.

"SAP's expedited shift to the cloud will drive long-term, sustainable growth while significantly increasing the resiliency and predictability of our business," Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0123ET

All news about SAP SE
01:37aSAP : Logs 55% Surge In FY20 Profit While Revenue Slips
MT
01:28aSAP : CFO sees Qualtrics IPO as cue to re-rate own valuation
RE
01:24aSAP : 4Q Net Profit Fell; Confirms Pre-Announced Figures
DJ
01/28SAP-owned Qualtrics valued at nearly $21 billion in New York debut
RE
01/28Qualtrics Shares Jump in Trading Debut
DJ
01/28SAP : Qualtrics International Upsized IPO Priced Above Expectations
DJ
01/28ANALYSIS : SAP pitches cloud transformation to pandemic-hit customers
RE
01/28SAP : Unit Qualtrics International Hits Over $15 Billion Valuation In Nasdaq IPO
MT
01/28DEAR WORKING PARENTS : A Gift to Get Back to Best
PU
01/28SAP : SavingsNow! and Recycletronics Join SAP.iO Venture Studio
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 331 M 33 067 M 33 067 M
Net income 2020 4 789 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
Net Debt 2020 8 683 M 10 505 M 10 505 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 129 B 156 B 156 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 101 450
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 117,22 €
Last Close Price 108,30 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE1.01%156 361
ORACLE CORPORATION-3.31%184 149
SERVICENOW INC.-6.16%100 743
INTUIT INC.-2.61%100 235
DOCUSIGN, INC.5.33%42 011
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-5.47%32 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ