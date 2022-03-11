SAP : An Equitable Path to a Sustainable Future

On International Women's Day, SAP and UN Women came together under the theme "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

The conference, titled "Change Makers: Women Empowering a Sustainable Future," brought together nearly 3,300 attendees and featured accomplished leaders from across SAP and other companies who shared their insights on the importance of the topic.

Today, women are taking charge of sustainability initiatives with innovative solutions that address climate risk. UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, recognizes that it's more important than ever to honor these achievements. For this reason, the organization introduced the theme for International Women's Day in 2022: "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

Climate change is an issue that affects every person on this globe, and unless immediate and widespread action is taken to reduce carbon emissions, the damage could be irreversible. According to the UN Environment Programme, carbon dioxide levels today are higher than they have been in the last 800,000 years, leading to an increase in climate-related disasters around the globe.

Women are disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, as they are more likely to live in poverty, have more restricted access to human rights, and are more dependent on the natural resources that are threatened the most.

Empowering women with decision-making capabilities allows us to drive change at scale. By fostering true equality between women and men we can better identify sustainable solutions that will mitigate the damage of climate change and ensure everyone - regardless of gender - has equal access to resources.

In line with its goals for zero emissions and zero inequality, SAP is honored to join UN Women and organizations around the world in this initiative. With solutions that touch 77% of all worldwide business transactions, SAP understands its responsibility to champion sustainability throughout all sides of the business. With this in mind, the company have targets and initiatives in place to be carbon neutral by 2023 and ensure 30% of our leadership positions are filled by women by the end of 2022. SAP also creates innovative solutions that allow customers to implement greener and more inclusive business practices.

One of these customers is Queen of Raw, led by CEO Stephanie Benedetto. Benedetto identified the challenges of waste and pollution caused by the fashion industry and created a global marketplace that allows users to list, sell, and buy deadstock fabric. With the help of SAP, Queen of Raw uses supply chain software powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to drive sustainability at scale and empower textile vendors around the world with the access to resources.

Stories like these remind us how important it is to think about sustainability through the lens of gender equity. Through the power of partnership and opportunity, Benedetto and her company have already saved more than 1 billion gallons of water and are paving the path toward a sustainable future.

We cannot build a better world for future generations unless we continue empowering each other with the support needed to tackle the big issues. Only with equal opportunities for all can we stand together with a unified approach to save our planet.

Watch a replay of the conference here.