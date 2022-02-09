SAP : Announces Winners of the 2022 Regional SAP Awards for Partner Excellence

WALLDORF- Do you hear it? The sound of champagne corks popping, fireworks exploding and happy revelers cheering? It's all for the winners of the 2022 regional SAP Awards for Partner Excellence.
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented awards in a variety of categories in regions around the globe.
Recognizing top partners in sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas, the awards were selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base. Nominations came from SAP's internal sales data. Then a steering committee, composed of regional and global SAP representatives, determined the winning partners in each category by region according to numerous criteria, such as sales achievement and performance.
Partners are essential to SAP's success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and superior value partners deliver to customers. SAP and its partners provide solutions to help customers adopt innovation, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run better.
So join us as we raise a glass to toast, celebrate and congratulate this year's top-performing SAP partners. Congratulations!
Recipients by Region
Asia Pacific Japan (APJ)
Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) North
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Intelligent Spend and Business Networks: IBM
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Concur Solutions: NTT DATA Business Solutions
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Customer Experience and Experience Management: OGIS-RI Co., Ltd.
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions and Experience Management: Deloitte
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP for New Logos: Abeam Consulting
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Partner Managed Cloud: Fujitsu Limited
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainability Impact: Accenture
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform: Accenture
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: PwC
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Innovation: Tech Mahindra
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: Ernst & Young
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Technology Adoption: Energy OS Pty Ltd
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions: BlackLine
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Business Development: Wilmar Consultancy Services
SAP Asia Pacific Japan Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Capacity Building: BluePrint Technologies Private Limited
EMEA South
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions - Top Partner: OpenText
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions - Best Cloud Performance: BlackLine
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extensions - Best Newcomer: Tricentis
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top SME Cloud Performer: delaware
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top New Partner: Ayata Commerce
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for New Business: Clarivos
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Growth: NTT DATA Business Solutions
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing Best Practice: ARAGO Consulting
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: myBrand
SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery: Jigsaw Cloud
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: Accenture
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Business Transformation: Accenture
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Industry Cloud Initiative: Deloitte
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Commitment to Certification: Ernst & Young
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Special Recognition: IBM
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Integrated Delivery Experience: TCS
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Line of Business: Deloitte
SAP EMEA North Award for Service Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Business Technology Platform Adoption: Capgemini
Latin America Caribbean (LAC)
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top SME Cloud Performer: Seidor Consulting, S.L.
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top New Partner: Systems Limited
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for New Business: Seidor Consulting, S.L.
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Growth: SolviaDigital Solutions
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing Best Practice: NTT DATA Business Solutions MENA
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: Systems Limited
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery: Seidor Consulting, S.L.
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Store Performance: Icertis
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Technology Adoption / ISV: Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Solution Extensions - Cloud Performance: Mirakl
SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Solution Extensions - Overall Business Performance: OpenText
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement: PwC
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Transformation Project: EY
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Large Cloud Project: IBM
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP: Deloitte
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Hyperscaler Adoption: Microsoft Azure
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for High-Growth Contribution: PwC
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution: Accenture
SAP EMEA South Award for Global Strategic Service Partner Excellence 2022 for Overall Business Contribution: Accenture
Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE)
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SME Combined, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: Seidor Consulting SA
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Intelligent Spend Management, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: SNP Latam
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for HXM Solutions from SAP, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: Seidor Consulting SA
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Customer Experience Solutions, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: EnapsysMéxico, S.A. de C.V.
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Platform and Technology Solutions, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: Cast Group
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Core, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda.
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP S/4HANA Movement for Midmarket: DBR Consultoria e Tecnologia Ltda
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Contribution, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: Seidor - Tecnologia da Informação
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Partner Managed Cloud, SAP PartnerEdge - Run: Seidor - Tecnologia da InformaçãoLtda.
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Software Innovation, SAP PartnerEdge - Build: Eightfold.Ai
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for OEM: Thomson Reuters Brasil
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Solution Extension for the Cloud: OpenText
SAP LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Cloud Growth, SAP PartnerEdge - Sell: Organización de Conocimiento- SofOS
Winners to announced.
North America
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Emerging Enterprises: The Hackett Group (dba Answerthink)
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Highest Cloud Revenue and Net-New Names: Dickinson + Associates
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing: Illumiti
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Service Excellence: Veritas Prime
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery Excellence: Rizing
SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Renewal Excellence: NTT DATA Business Solutions
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.