SAP SE

SAP SE

(SAP)
News 


SAP : BIC Ignites Its People Strategy with Human Experience Management Solutions from SAP

02/11/2021 | 09:21am EST
With global brand recognition, BIC aims to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life with its iconic stationery products, lighters, and shavers. This mission carries over to the company culture.

BIC team members are driven by a shared a passion for designing products that are part of every heart and home and for working at a company that supports creative thinking and the freedom to take action to help advance its business goals.

To continue this heritage, BIC selected SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite to reimagine its human resources (HR) strategy and deliver an enhanced experience for its team members.

By implementing HXM solutions from SAP, BIC aims to create a reliable global solution to enable timely, effective decision-making, to unlock the potential of its team members, and to support sustainable business growth. BIC selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite based on its investment in creating a simple user experience across all solutions, access to a robust HR ecosystem, and the ability to provide an integrated, innovative HR suite as a single source of truth.

'Our team members are the heart of our business. SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite will help us more effectively make decisions, foster greater collaboration, and support the continued development of our team members,' said BIC Chief Human Resources Officer Mallory Martino. 'HR has an increasingly strategic role in ensuring we have the agility and flexibility required for a constantly evolving workplace. The ability to leverage rich insights into our global workforce will enable leaders across the business to make more informed decisions and continue delivering an enhanced experience for our team members.'

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations take charge of change. Organizations can adapt how they deliver HR - shifting from traditional transactions to simple, end-to-end, engaging employee experiences. And by linking employee feedback to operational data, they can know what's happening and why, so they can create a more flexible and a more resilient business.

Jeroen van der Lingen is head of EMEA North for SAP SuccessFactors.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
