SAP : CFO sees Qualtrics IPO as cue to re-rate own valuation

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SAP hailed the U.S.
stock market listing of its Qualtrics unit, urging
investors to take it as a cue to reconsider whether its own
share price fairly reflected the value of its cloud assets.
Shares of Qualtrics jumped nearly 40% on Thursday in their
Nasdaq debut, valuing the firm at nearly $21 billion, against
the backdrop of a capital market frenzy that has seen investors
flock to technology stocks.
Applying the same sales multiple to SAP's software and
platform service revenue of $5.5 billion would account for its
entire market capitalisation of $133 billion - without even
considering the rest of the business, Chief Financial Officer
Luka Mucic said.
"I do think there is an opportunity here to reconsider the
valuation of SAP," Mucic told journalists on a conference call
as SAP reported fourth-quarter results in line with preliminary
figures released on Jan. 14.
Shares in the German business software group suffered their
biggest one-day drop in a quarter of a century last October
after Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein announced that he
would go all-in on shifting its customer base to the cloud.
That pivot spells short-term margin pain and, Klein hopes,
long-term gain as SAP reduces its reliance on lumpy software
licence payments and shifts its 400,000 clients increasingly to
more predictable subscriptions.
Mucic said that, of total proceeds from the Qualtrics IPO of
$2.4 billion, the unit would itself receive $500 million in
liquidity and SAP would use the rest for general corporate
purposes, including debt reduction and an 'enhanced' dividend.
He declined to specify what annual dividend management would
propose to the SAP board, but said its policy was to link the
payout to earnings per share that rose by 56% last year.
SAP confirmed its 2021 outlook and mid-term goals after
reporting a 3% increase in fourth-quarter operating profit, at
constant currency.
