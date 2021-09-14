SAP : Capstone Mining to Implement RISE with SAP

WALLDORF- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Capstone Mining Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-based copper and metals mining company, has selected the RISE with SAP offering as part of a company-wide enterprise resource planning (ERP) consolidation initiative.

Capstone is committed to responsible mining practices, including its approach to sustainability, which embraces technological innovations. Through the implementation of RISE with SAP, Capstone aims to modernize its IT infrastructure and lower costs. The company plans to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud on Microsoft Azure, moving from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) by the end of 2021. Capstone selected RISE with SAP not only for consolidation but also for improved flexibility and ability to scale.

Capstone's CFO, Raman Randhawa, said, 'As commodity prices soar, we need to keep our operations competitive to maximize our output and opportunities. Consolidating our IT platforms and moving to a more secure, low-cost cloud option will allow us to modernize and streamline our business.'

Capstone chose to implement RISE with SAP, SAP's business transformation as a service, to leverage the success it enjoyed with its legacy SAP software that was active at its Pinto Valley mine. The implementation will help to smooth the transition of SAP services across its other mining operations and will provide Capstone with a unified view of its overall business operations.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Natalie Sauvé, +1 (613) 898-0988, natalie.sauve@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.