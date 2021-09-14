Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : Capstone Mining to Implement RISE with SAP

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALLDORF- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Capstone Mining Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-based copper and metals mining company, has selected the RISE with SAP offering as part of a company-wide enterprise resource planning (ERP) consolidation initiative.

Capstone is committed to responsible mining practices, including its approach to sustainability, which embraces technological innovations. Through the implementation of RISE with SAP, Capstone aims to modernize its IT infrastructure and lower costs. The company plans to implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud on Microsoft Azure, moving from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) by the end of 2021. Capstone selected RISE with SAP not only for consolidation but also for improved flexibility and ability to scale.

Capstone's CFO, Raman Randhawa, said, 'As commodity prices soar, we need to keep our operations competitive to maximize our output and opportunities. Consolidating our IT platforms and moving to a more secure, low-cost cloud option will allow us to modernize and streamline our business.'

Capstone chose to implement RISE with SAP, SAP's business transformation as a service, to leverage the success it enjoyed with its legacy SAP software that was active at its Pinto Valley mine. The implementation will help to smooth the transition of SAP services across its other mining operations and will provide Capstone with a unified view of its overall business operations.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Natalie Sauvé, +1 (613) 898-0988, natalie.sauve@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAP SE
09:12aSAP : Capstone Mining to Implement RISE with SAP
PU
06:22aSAP : SuccessFactors Work Zone Named Top HR Product by HR Executive
PU
05:22aPREMIUM ENGAGEMENTS : Where Cloud-Based Success Is Intelligent and Sustainable
PU
03:26aSAP SE english
DJ
09/13SAP : Transforming UK Infrastructure Projects with SAP Business Technology Platf..
PU
09/13SAP : Setting Our Minds to Being Kind
PU
09/10SAP : Launching the Wheel of Purpose with UNCTAD
PU
09/10SAP : Five Ways Australian Market Leaders Create Winning Customer Experiences
PU
09/09SAP : Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce
PU
09/08SAP : Find and Create Top Talent with Up-to-Date Technology Certification
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 412 M 32 455 M 32 455 M
Net income 2021 4 477 M 5 301 M 5 301 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 7 057 M 7 057 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 145 B 171 B 171 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 122,70 €
Average target price 134,09 €
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE14.44%170 879
ORACLE CORPORATION38.63%248 181
INTUIT INC.49.37%152 227
SERVICENOW, INC.16.11%126 624
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.01%53 354
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.44%36 677