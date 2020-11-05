Log in
SAP : Completes Acquisition of Emarsys

11/05/2020 | 08:37am EST

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Emarsys, a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Emarsys products will be added to the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.

'With Emarsys now an official part of SAP Customer Experience, we look forward to working together, learning more about each other and creating a product portfolio that is more than the sum of its parts,' SAP Customer Experience President Bob Stutz said. 'With the strengths of our current solutions and the integration of Emarsys, SAP Customer Experience will power a foundation of omnichannel personalized engagement, meeting customers where and when they choose to engage, on their preferred channels and on their terms.'

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAP_CX and @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:
Janice Tsoules, +1 (650) 223-4817, janice.tsoules@sap.com, ET
Daniel Reinhardt, +49 6227 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 13:36:00 UTC

