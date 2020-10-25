Log in
SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
SAP : Cuts 2020 Profit, Sales Outlook on Weaker Cloud Performance

10/25/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- SAP SE, the global business software company, cut its profit and sales outlook for the year as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hit its key businesses and new lockdowns and restrictions forestall a meaningful recovery.

The weaker than expected recovery in business travel and related services has hit SAP's cloud-based service business Concur, the company said, adding that it "no longer anticipates a meaningful recovery in SAP Concur business travel-related revenues for the remainder of the year 2020."

SAP said in a statement that it now expects non-IFRS operating profit of up to EUR8.5 billion, down from a previous estimate of up to EUR8.7 billion. The company cut its revenue forecast to up to EUR27.8 billion, down from a previous forecast of up to EUR28.5 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-20 1540ET


