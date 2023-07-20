SAP Half-Year Report
2023
Introductory Notes
This Half-Year Group Report meets the requirements of German Accounting Standard No. 16 "Half- yearly Financial Reporting" (GAS 16). We prepared the financial data in the Half-Year Report section for SAP SE and its subsidiaries in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In doing so, we observed the IFRS both as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as endorsed by the European Union (EU). This does not apply to numbers expressly identified as non-IFRS. For additional IFRS and non-IFRS information, see the Supplementary Financial Information section.
This Half-Year Group Report complies with the legal requirements in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) for a Half-Year Financial Report, and comprises the consolidated Half-Year Management Report, condensed consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements, and the responsibility statement in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act, section 115 (2).
This Half-Year Group Report updates our consolidated Financial Statements 2022, presents significant events and transactions of the first half of 2023, and updates the forward-looking information as well as significant non-financial key figures contained in our Management Report 2022. This Half-Year Financial Report only includes half-year numbers. Our quarterly numbers are available in the Quarterly Statements for the first and second quarter 2023. Both the 2022 consolidated Financial Statements and the 2022 Management Report are part of our Integrated Report 2022, which is available at www.sapintegratedreport.com.
All of the information in this Half-Year Group Report is unaudited. This means that the information has been subject neither to any audit nor to any review by an independent auditor.
Unless otherwise stated, all figures in this Half-Year Report are based on SAP Group results from continuing operations. For the results from discontinued operations, see the Notes to the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements, Note (D.1).
Consolidated Half-Year Management Report
Strategy and Business Model
SAP continues to execute on the strategy and business model as described in the SAP Integrated Report 2022 to "enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises."
Our Product Strategy
SAP's suite of applications allows enterprises to manage their resources, spend, employees, and customer relationships. SAP cloud ERP and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) are keystones of SAP's product portfolio. SAP BTP is the platform for SAP, our customers, and our ecosystem. Moreover, with our SAP Business AI portfolio, we are expanding our existing business artificial intelligence (AI) to include generative AI.
The strategic pillars of SAP's product strategy and their corresponding updates for the first half of 2023 are as follows:
Cloud ERP
SAP S/4HANA provides software capabilities mainly for finance, risk management, project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain management, asset management, and research and development. It also includes platform capabilities such as database (SAP HANA), data management, and lifecycle/solution management, as well as cloud ERP solutions.
On February 8, 2023, SAP announced a partnership with Merck KGaA, Germany, to jointly drive sustainable business-practice innovation. The partnership is expected to further accelerate the migration of Merck KGaA's operations to the cloud with RISE with SAP, a core element of which is SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
In March 2023, we announced GROW with SAP, a new offering designed to help midmarket customers adopt cloud ERP for more speed, predictability, and continuous innovation. This comprehensive offering is built on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and SAP BTP.
On April 26, 2023, SAP and HP Inc. announced an expansion of its strategic relationship as HP invested in the RISE with SAP solution to support its focus on driving digital transformation, portfolio optimization and operational efficiency. The software will provide a platform for combining hardware, software, and services to deliver flexible workforce solutions.
SAP Business Technology Platform
SAP BTP is a unified, business-centric, and open platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications while gaining insights from business data in a cloud-native way. SAP BTP aims to bring together capabilities across application development, automation, data and analytics (including planning), integration, and AI into one platform.
At the SAP Data Unleashed event held on March 8, 2023, SAP launched SAP Datasphere - an evolution of our SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution that integrates key capabilities from SAP Data Intelligence Cloud. SAP Datasphere aims to provide a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data visualization.
SAP also announced strategic partnerships with data and AI companies - Databricks, Collibra, Confluent, and DataRobot - to enrich SAP Datasphere and allow organizations to create a unified data architecture that securely combines SAP software data and non-SAP data.
In May 2023, SAP and Google Cloud announced an extensive expansion of their partnership through a comprehensive open-data offering. The offering aims to enable customers to build an end-to-end data cloud that brings data from across the enterprise landscape using the SAP Datasphere solution together with Google's data cloud. SAP has also published reference architectures on how to use Generative AI in combination with SAP BTP.
SAP Business AI
SAP Business AI solutions are built into systems that power the most critical business processes, trained using extensive industry-specific data and deep process knowledge, and created using responsible and ethical AI practices (see also the Business Conduct section). In addition, SAP provides a generative AI layer to SAP BTP to best facilitate the integration of generative AI functionalities across the portfolio. SAP also aims to enable its partner ecosystem to build generative AI-infused innovations based on SAP BTP as well.
At SAP Sapphire 2023, we announced a lineup of AI and generative AI capabilities that span across our solution portfolio. These are examples of what has been released: intelligent collections in
SAP S/4HANA, intelligent slotting in SAP Extended Warehouse Management, line item matching in SAP Central Invoice Management, and SAP Intelligent Product Recommendation.
On May 2, 2023, SAP and IBM announced that IBM Watson technology will be embedded into SAP solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation to help accelerate innovation and create more efficient and effective user experiences across the SAP application portfolio.
On May 15, 2023, SAP announced the next step to its partnership with Microsoft - integrating SAP SuccessFactors solutions with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot in Viva Learning as well as with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to access language models that analyze and generate natural language.
Sustainable Management Solutions
SAP offers sustainability solutions and services that aim to help customers drive sustainable practices not only inside their organization, but across the entire value chain. At SAP Sapphire 2023, we introduced solutions to enable transactional carbon accounting including the green ledger - a capability that connects carbon accounting data with financial data to better track and measure climate action initiatives. The green ledger will be embedded into SAP S/4HANA Cloud, with additional capabilities planned in new releases and will be available with RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP.
Additional capabilities for transactional carbon accounting include a June 2023 update to
SAP Sustainability Footprint Management. This solution calculates and manages the full range of corporate, value chain, and product-level greenhouse gas emissions in a single environment.
Industry Solutions
SAP's industry cloud solutions provide the opportunity for SAP and our partners to extend SAP's core with modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions built on SAP BTP.
Human Capital Management
SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources aim to empower organizations to create an agile and future-ready workforce in a rapidly changing workplace. The portfolio includes core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics.
