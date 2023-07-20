SAP Half-Year Report 2023

Introductory Notes

This Half-Year Group Report meets the requirements of German Accounting Standard No. 16 "Half- yearly Financial Reporting" (GAS 16). We prepared the financial data in the Half-Year Report section for SAP SE and its subsidiaries in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In doing so, we observed the IFRS both as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as endorsed by the European Union (EU). This does not apply to numbers expressly identified as non-IFRS. For additional IFRS and non-IFRS information, see the Supplementary Financial Information section.

This Half-Year Group Report complies with the legal requirements in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz, WpHG) for a Half-Year Financial Report, and comprises the consolidated Half-Year Management Report, condensed consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements, and the responsibility statement in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act, section 115 (2).

This Half-Year Group Report updates our consolidated Financial Statements 2022, presents significant events and transactions of the first half of 2023, and updates the forward-looking information as well as significant non-financial key figures contained in our Management Report 2022. This Half-Year Financial Report only includes half-year numbers. Our quarterly numbers are available in the Quarterly Statements for the first and second quarter 2023. Both the 2022 consolidated Financial Statements and the 2022 Management Report are part of our Integrated Report 2022, which is available at www.sapintegratedreport.com.

All of the information in this Half-Year Group Report is unaudited. This means that the information has been subject neither to any audit nor to any review by an independent auditor.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures in this Half-Year Report are based on SAP Group results from continuing operations. For the results from discontinued operations, see the Notes to the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements, Note (D.1).

