Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : How Can Total Compensation Management Help Motivate Your Distributed Workforce?

09/16/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The world of work has seen drastic change in the last year, with a large proportion of employees now working remotely. The impacts of this shift are significant and wide-ranging.

With less face-to-face contact, it's difficult for managers to motivate their people. And without sitting in the office, it can be hard for employees to feel part of a wider team, with everyone pulling in the same direction.

Harnessing the Potential of Compensation

In helping companies address these challenges, the motivational power of compensation should not be underestimated. Clearly communicated compensation programs have the potential to motivate and engage employees, improve job satisfaction, and reduce churn.

However, all too often, a siloed approach to compensation makes it hard for employees to get a comprehensive view of their overall package. This can lead to confusion and frustration.

Providing a Holistic View of Pay

To attract and retain talent in this new world of work, many companies are adopting a total compensation management approach. Offering a holistic view across all compensation types, automated and connected solutions offer a single source of information on everything from salary to recognition programs, commissions, and stock options.

A successful total compensation management technology infrastructure offers best practice-based functionality that helps streamline and simplify processes. Fast and user-friendly self-services improve the employee experience and reduce time spent on administrative tasks. Meanwhile, it's crucial that the solution caters to today's needs while offering the capabilities and flexibility to support changing requirements.

Getting Quick and Comprehensive Access to Information

With a total compensation management approach supported by solutions such as SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP Commissions, it can be quick and easy for employees to access information about all the different forms of pay their company offers. Employees see the full value of their compensation package and get clarity on how calculations are made, building a culture of trust.

With a comprehensive view of compensation data, managers have the information they need to get the best out of their teams. And with in-depth analytics and real-time reporting, HR and finance leaders can develop winning compensation programs that attract top talent and motivate their workforce - whether they work in the office or from home.

Find Out More

To learn more about how SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and SAP Commissions can support a total compensation management approach in your organization, visit us online. Alternatively, read the whitepaper, 'Unlocking the Motivational Power of Compensation in the Changing World of Work.'

Rahul Iyer is global head of GTM Sales Performance Management at SAP SuccessFactors.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAP SE
07:22aSAP : How Can Total Compensation Management Help Motivate Your Distributed Workf..
PU
06:22aHYPERSCALING THE CLOUD : The Future of Digitalization Emerges from Premium Engag..
PU
09/15SAP : Kakao Work Expands Into the B2B Domain with SAP BTP
PU
09/15INFOSYS : SAP Join Forces to Offer Business Process Transformation-as-a-Service ..
MT
09/14SAP : Ensuring a Safe Place to Work, Meet, and Reconnect
PU
09/14SAP : to Integrate Amazon Business Within Guided Buying Service for Global Launc..
MT
09/14SAP : Capstone Mining to Implement RISE with SAP
PU
09/14SAP and Amazon Business Partner to Expand Buyer Choice
CI
09/14SAP : SuccessFactors Work Zone Named Top HR Product by HR Executive
PU
09/14PREMIUM ENGAGEMENTS : Where Cloud-Based Success Is Intelligent and Sustainable
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 412 M 32 258 M 32 258 M
Net income 2021 4 477 M 5 269 M 5 269 M
Net Debt 2021 5 960 M 7 014 M 7 014 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 144 B 170 B 169 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 121,72 €
Average target price 134,09 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE13.52%169 674
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%240 220
INTUIT INC.49.60%156 239
SERVICENOW, INC.18.48%129 214
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.10%53 832
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.88%36 807