SAP : Information about upcoming merger of Signavio GmbH into SAP SE

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 27 569 M 32 053 M 32 053 M Net income 2021 4 839 M 5 626 M 5 626 M Net Debt 2021 5 701 M 6 628 M 6 628 M P/E ratio 2021 30,5x Yield 2021 1,54% Capitalization 143 B 166 B 166 B EV / Sales 2021 5,40x EV / Sales 2022 5,05x Nbr of Employees 103 876 Free-Float 84,9% Chart SAP SE Technical analysis trends SAP SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 30 Last Close Price 121,28 € Average target price 138,88 € Spread / Average Target 14,5% Managers and Directors Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SAP SE 13.11% 166 406 ORACLE CORPORATION 51.88% 268 585 SERVICENOW, INC. 24.75% 136 049 DOCUSIGN, INC. 23.59% 54 044 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 35.78% 38 462 HUBSPOT, INC. 105.37% 38 270