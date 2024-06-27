SAP : Jefferies raises its target price

June 27, 2024 at 08:11 am EDT Share

Jefferies reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on SAP and raises its target price from €205 to €210, judging that 'in a sector with mixed business messages, SAP stands out for its product cycle, which is undoubtedly more important than the macro'.



With management having recently emphasized the improvement in sales pipelines, we believe that second-quarter results will reassure on the migration to the cloud and overall growth prospects', the broker affirms.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.