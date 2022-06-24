SAP : Join Us at the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum

As a centuries-old city, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has a little of everything for everyone. It combines the best of its old-world charm and history with a modern vibrance and style. It's also the site of this year's SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum.

The forum brings together the best minds in the finance, banking, and insurance worlds. In a single location, you can discuss the latest industry changes with thought leaders and influencers. You'll be able to combine the best of European history and culture with an amazing lineup of sessions that embrace the future of financial services. You'll participate in essential learning experiences covering the digital transformation that is impacting industries today. You'll also stay on top of the latest trends and topics in banking, finance, and insurance, making it easier to navigate the current turbulent economic waters.

But what exactly is available for insurance, banking, and finance executives at our 2022 forum? There will be plenty of opportunities for networking and learning, whether in large sessions or intimate, one-on-one conversations, and eight full- and half-day pre-conference workshops get you started. This is followed by over 30 engaging and future forward-looking sessions. Networking is easy! Find plenty of options to chat during breakfast, lunch, show floor talks, receptions, and similar events.

Beyond the conference itself is the amazing venue we've found for this year's forum, located in beautiful, historic Amsterdam. Held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam, the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum will be held July 12-14, 2022. The venue provides a convenient location for international travelers.

During the sessions, you'll experience topics covering the latest in the industry from thought leaders and market influencers. When you return home, you'll be able to take advantage of new knowledge and trends to carry your business into future growth. You'll find a range of outstanding sessions that will make you rethink your business' tactics and strategies. You'll be better able to assess where it needs to go in this dynamic digital future. These include:

"ERGO Mobility Solutions as Insurance-Orchestrator in the Mobility Ecosystem" featuring Karsten Crede of ERGO Mobility Solutions

"Swiss Mobiliar Insurance's Data Driven Journey with MSG Global to Establish an 'Innovation-Platform' for Connected Mobility and Beyond" featuring Dietrich Och of MSG Global Solutions

"Time to Take Action: How to Implement Successful ESG Solution Architecture While ESG Requirements Are Still Volatile" featuring André Landefeld, Florian Barg, and Marcel Wehrmann of Q-Perior

"Front Running in the Regulated Financial Industry: How Deutsche Börse Group Uses SAP within Its Cloud Journey to Digitize Its Back-Office Processes and How This Impacts the Company's Work Culture" featuring Lars Bolanca of Deutsche Börse

This exciting lineup is only a small part of the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum. Are you ready to keep up with the latest movers and shakers in the finance, insurance, and banking industries? Register for this outstanding international forum. If you're ready to keep your company at the razor's edge of digital transformation, it's time to get started now.

Joe Pacor issenior director of Industries Marketing, Insurance at SAP.