Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:46 2022-06-24 am EDT
91.28 EUR   +2.12%
09:26aSAP : Join Us at the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum
PU
06/23SAP : Cloud Strategy Focuses on Green Data Centers
PU
06/23EUROPE : Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 billion - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : Join Us at the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum

06/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a centuries-old city, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has a little of everything for everyone. It combines the best of its old-world charm and history with a modern vibrance and style. It's also the site of this year's SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum.

The forum brings together the best minds in the finance, banking, and insurance worlds. In a single location, you can discuss the latest industry changes with thought leaders and influencers. You'll be able to combine the best of European history and culture with an amazing lineup of sessions that embrace the future of financial services. You'll participate in essential learning experiences covering the digital transformation that is impacting industries today. You'll also stay on top of the latest trends and topics in banking, finance, and insurance, making it easier to navigate the current turbulent economic waters.

But what exactly is available for insurance, banking, and finance executives at our 2022 forum? There will be plenty of opportunities for networking and learning, whether in large sessions or intimate, one-on-one conversations, and eight full- and half-day pre-conference workshops get you started. This is followed by over 30 engaging and future forward-looking sessions. Networking is easy! Find plenty of options to chat during breakfast, lunch, show floor talks, receptions, and similar events.

Beyond the conference itself is the amazing venue we've found for this year's forum, located in beautiful, historic Amsterdam. Held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam, the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum will be held July 12-14, 2022. The venue provides a convenient location for international travelers.

During the sessions, you'll experience topics covering the latest in the industry from thought leaders and market influencers. When you return home, you'll be able to take advantage of new knowledge and trends to carry your business into future growth. You'll find a range of outstanding sessions that will make you rethink your business' tactics and strategies. You'll be better able to assess where it needs to go in this dynamic digital future. These include:

  • "ERGO Mobility Solutions as Insurance-Orchestrator in the Mobility Ecosystem" featuring Karsten Crede of ERGO Mobility Solutions
  • "Swiss Mobiliar Insurance's Data Driven Journey with MSG Global to Establish an 'Innovation-Platform' for Connected Mobility and Beyond" featuring Dietrich Och of MSG Global Solutions
  • "Time to Take Action: How to Implement Successful ESG Solution Architecture While ESG Requirements Are Still Volatile" featuring André Landefeld, Florian Barg, and Marcel Wehrmann of Q-Perior
  • "Front Running in the Regulated Financial Industry: How Deutsche Börse Group Uses SAP within Its Cloud Journey to Digitize Its Back-Office Processes and How This Impacts the Company's Work Culture" featuring Lars Bolanca of Deutsche Börse

This exciting lineup is only a small part of the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum. Are you ready to keep up with the latest movers and shakers in the finance, insurance, and banking industries? Register for this outstanding international forum. If you're ready to keep your company at the razor's edge of digital transformation, it's time to get started now.

Joe Pacor issenior director of Industries Marketing, Insurance at SAP.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
09:26aSAP : Join Us at the SAP and SAP Fioneer Financial Services Forum
PU
06/23SAP : Cloud Strategy Focuses on Green Data Centers
PU
06/23EUROPE : Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 billion - Bloomberg N..
RE
06/22SAP : Great Lakes Cheese Accomplishes Smooth HR Transformation with Change Management Plan
PU
06/20SAP SE : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/17THE TAKE : Oil Refiners and Gasoline Prices
PU
06/16SAP : Hyperconnected Auto Supply Chains Give Electric Vehicles a Jolt of Sustainable Mobil..
PU
06/15SAP : How Your Drive for Sustainability Can Impact the Employee Experience
PU
06/14SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14THE TAKE : A Recession Could Cool Pump Prices
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 107 M 31 658 M 31 658 M
Net income 2022 3 448 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net Debt 2022 4 309 M 4 531 M 4 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 105 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 89,38 €
Average target price 124,75 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-28.44%110 222
ORACLE CORPORATION-23.71%177 298
SERVICENOW INC.-25.20%91 941
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.93%29 992
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-0.36%23 236
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-31.08%15 855