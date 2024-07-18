SAP : Oddo BHF slightly raises its target price on the stock

Oddo BHF is maintaining its 'neutral' rating on SAP shares, with a target price raised slightly from €195 to €198, ahead of the company's Q2 results to be published after close of trading on July 22.



The analyst believes that the Group should post another solid performance in terms of topline, thanks to the momentum linked to the transition of its installed base to S/4 Hana Cloud.



'We expect Q2 sales of 8.22 billion euros, up 9.4% cc. The gap with consensus expectations (+9.8% cc) stems from a more cautious approach to license sales (ODDO BHF: -35% cc vs css VA: -26% cc)', says the broker.



'SAP seems to us in a position to raise its annual guidance slightly, even if the company perceives some signs of wait-and-see attitude on the part of customers', concludes Oddo BHF.





