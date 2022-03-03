Log in
05:19aSAP Pauses Sales to Russia
DJ
01:48aAustralia's Atlassian pauses sales to Russia as firms condemn Ukraine invasion
RE
03/02German Software Group SAP Halts Operations, Sales In Russia
MT
SAP Pauses Sales to Russia

03/03/2022 | 05:19am EST
By Ed Frankl


German software company SAP SE has paused sales to Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said Wednesday.

"We are stopping business in Russia aligned with sanctions and, in addition, pausing all sales of SAP services and products in Russia," SAP's Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a blog post on the company's website.

"We are in constant exchange with governments around the world, have every confidence in their guidance, and fully support the actions taken so far," he added.

SAP, Germany's largest listed company by market capitalization, said it would also offer its technology to the Red Cross and other agencies to support humanitarian efforts.


