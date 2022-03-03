SAP Pauses Sales to Russia

By Ed Frankl

German software company SAP SE has paused sales to Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said Wednesday.

"We are stopping business in Russia aligned with sanctions and, in addition, pausing all sales of SAP services and products in Russia," SAP's Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a blog post on the company's website.

"We are in constant exchange with governments around the world, have every confidence in their guidance, and fully support the actions taken so far," he added.

SAP, Germany's largest listed company by market capitalization, said it would also offer its technology to the Red Cross and other agencies to support humanitarian efforts.

